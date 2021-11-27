DeMar DeRozan scores 23 points, Bulls rout Magic 123-88

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
With players like Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball in the team, it is the veteran DeMar DeRozan who seems to be leading the newly-shaped Chicago Bulls in the NBA 2021-22 Season. There is no denying that the arrival of the 32-years-old has brought great energy into the Windy City and it finally seems like Chicago Bulls could a championship calibre team. In the process, he broke a record set by Michael Jordan.
LOS ANGELES – There’s no reason that he shouldn’t feel right at home when he’s playing at the Staples Center. He grew up in Compton, California and played in college basketball at USC and has played in his hometown of Los Angeles many times as he enters his 13th season in the NBA. While Monday […]
Candace Parker praises DeRozan on ‘leveling the ship’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker remembers when the Chicago Bulls celebrated their championships in the '90s with extravagant parades and rallies downtown. She so badly wanted to be in that moment, basking in the glory of winning a championship for Chicago, the biggest city near her hometown, Naperville.
The Chicago Bulls have done it this time with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. The power duo has just blasted the entire LA Lakers in the most destructive way possible. The Lakers continuing their regressive form finally have the reality embedded in it when they were stunningly overpowered by the Bulls for their entire game.
LOS ANGELES — Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan isn’t the type to dwell on what-might-have-beens. He rather would focus on what is. Yes, he wanted to come back home to the Los Angeles area during the offseason to play for the Lakers, but it didn’t work out. It wasn’t the first time DeRozan, who grew up in Compton, was linked to the Lakers, but this time seemed to have some juice behind it.
DeMar DeRozan scored a season-best 38 points on 15-of-23 shooting and Lonzo Ball also established a season high with 27 points as the visiting Chicago Bulls halted an eight-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Lakers with an easy 121-103 triumph on Monday night. It was the second huge outing...
Nine months after his father’s death, DeMar DeRozan returned to Los Angeles with the Chicago Bulls in tow, and he shocked the rolling Clippers with a game-high 35 points en route to the 100-90 win. It was an emotional return for DeRozan, as he has been dealing with the death of his father, yet the new member of the Bulls led the way for his team, supplementing his 35 points with seven boards, and five assists.
LOS ANGELES -- Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 38 points on Monday night to help lift Chicago to a 121-103 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers, the fifth time in the past nine games he has notched at least 30 points. Even though DeRozan reached his season high...
PORTLAND, Ore. — It would seem that in Year 13 of an NBA career, wounds would be healed, chips would have fallen cleanly off the shoulder. DeMar DeRozan hasn’t gotten that memo, and if the Bulls forward has, he’s refusing to read it. “People saying I was washed up the...
How Bulls navigated successful trip without Vučević originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have endured some rough West Coast trips over the years, and this season’s version began with the sobering news that Nikola Vučević would miss it following a positive COVID-19 test. Questions surfaced: How would...
