NBA

DeMar DeRozan scores 23 points, Bulls rout Magic 123-88

By DICK SCANLON - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, Zach LaVine added 21...

firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
firstsportz.com

DeMar DeRozan breaks Chicago Bulls franchise record set by Michael Jordan

With players like Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball in the team, it is the veteran DeMar DeRozan who seems to be leading the newly-shaped Chicago Bulls in the NBA 2021-22 Season. There is no denying that the arrival of the 32-years-old has brought great energy into the Windy City and it finally seems like Chicago Bulls could a championship calibre team. In the process, he broke a record set by Michael Jordan.
NBA
Times Daily

DeRozan, LaVine lead Bulls' 121-103 rout of LA; Davis tossed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 38 points and Zach LaVine had added 26 in the Chicago Bulls' 121-103 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
NBA
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
NBC Chicago

Candace Parker Praises Bulls' DeMar DeRozan on ‘Leveling the Ship'

Candace Parker praises DeRozan on ‘leveling the ship’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker remembers when the Chicago Bulls celebrated their championships in the '90s with extravagant parades and rallies downtown. She so badly wanted to be in that moment, basking in the glory of winning a championship for Chicago, the biggest city near her hometown, Naperville.
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan reflects on how close he came to being a Laker

LOS ANGELES — Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan isn’t the type to dwell on what-might-have-beens. He rather would focus on what is. Yes, he wanted to come back home to the Los Angeles area during the offseason to play for the Lakers, but it didn’t work out. It wasn’t the first time DeRozan, who grew up in Compton, was linked to the Lakers, but this time seemed to have some juice behind it.
NBA
#Ap#The Chicago Bulls
wibqam.com

NBA roundup: DeMar DeRozan remains hot, sparks Bulls’ win

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-best 38 points on 15-of-23 shooting and Lonzo Ball also established a season high with 27 points as the visiting Chicago Bulls halted an eight-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Lakers with an easy 121-103 triumph on Monday night. It was the second huge outing...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan’s reaction to monster line in first game back in LA after father’s death

Nine months after his father’s death, DeMar DeRozan returned to Los Angeles with the Chicago Bulls in tow, and he shocked the rolling Clippers with a game-high 35 points en route to the 100-90 win. It was an emotional return for DeRozan, as he has been dealing with the death of his father, yet the new member of the Bulls led the way for his team, supplementing his 35 points with seven boards, and five assists.
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's What DeMar DeRozan Said After The Chicago Bulls Won On Sunday Night

The Chicago Bulls won their ninth game of the season on Sunday when they beat the Los Angeles Clippers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Chicago Bulls have been one of the best teams to start the 2021-22 NBA season. Last season they went 31-41 and were...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Continues Incredible Campaign vs Lakers

The Chicago Bulls continued their impressive start to the NBA season on Monday night, dismantling the Los Angeles Lakers 121-103. The Lakers had no answers for the Bulls, who have won four out of their last five games and look like legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference. Some familiar faces...
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Bulls acquired DeMar DeRozan as well as the chips on his shoulder

PORTLAND, Ore. — It would seem that in Year 13 of an NBA career, wounds would be healed, chips would have fallen cleanly off the shoulder. DeMar DeRozan hasn’t gotten that memo, and if the Bulls forward has, he’s refusing to read it. “People saying I was washed up the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan says he thought 'going to the Lakers was a done deal' in free agency

DeMar DeRozan may have landed with the Chicago Bulls in free agency, but they weren't his first choice. No, the Los Angeles native worked feverishly to set up a homecoming the Lakers. He was a fan of the team growing up, spoke about how flattering it was to be mentioned in trade rumors involving his childhood team and reports even hinted that he'd take a pay cut to wear the purple and gold.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bulls Ride Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Defense and Small Ball

How Bulls navigated successful trip without Vučević originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have endured some rough West Coast trips over the years, and this season’s version began with the sobering news that Nikola Vučević would miss it following a positive COVID-19 test. Questions surfaced: How would...
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan continues his MVP production

We went into Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers wondering how the Chicago Bulls would bounce back from a tough loss to the Golden State Warriors. We know that the Warriors are the best team in the NBA right now but the Bulls are coming. With the Clippers on a seven-game winning streak themselves, the Bulls had a tough task ahead of them.
