DeMar DeRozan scores 23 points, Bulls rout Magic 123-88

LOS ANGELES — Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan isn’t the type to dwell on what-might-have-beens. He rather would focus on what is. Yes, he wanted to come back home to the Los Angeles area during the offseason to play for the Lakers, but it didn’t work out. It wasn’t the first time DeRozan, who grew up in Compton, was linked to the Lakers, but this time seemed to have some juice behind it.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO