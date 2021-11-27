Buy Nothing Day: A counteractive movement to consumerism of Black Friday

On the other side of the Black Friday coin, Friday is also Buy Nothing Day.

Originating from Canada, the day is a response to mass consumption and materialism specially represented through Black Friday.

To celebrate Buy Nothing Day, you simply have to do nothing.

Don't buy gifts. Don't buy groceries. Some people even avoid driving or using electronics.

This year, Greenpeace carried the banner on social media, encouraging people not to buy cheap items that won't last and end up in landfills.