Public Safety

State AG: 2 children killed in Thanksgiving crash; 2 police officers injured

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Two children were killed, and several others were injured – including two police officers – in a Thanksgiving crash in North Brunswick.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office says that crash happened Thursday night just after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 130.

The attorney general says the civilian vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the highway when it collided with a marked Old Bridge police car.

The children inside of the civilian vehicle died from their injuries.

Two Old Bridge police officers and another person inside of the police car were also injured. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. But the New Jersey State PBA says that the officers are expected to recover.

The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating the crash, which is standard when any deaths occur during an encounter with a police officer.

