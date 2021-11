Rutgers University is set to launch a coronavirus vaccine trial for babies and toddlers.

The university is looking for children between 6 months and 4 years old to be part of the trial.

Pfizer's vaccine has only been approved for ages 5 and over.

Rutgers hosted a trial when they tested the vaccine for ages 5 to 11.

The school says more than 1,200 were signed up by their parents.

Only around 100 children were used in the trial.