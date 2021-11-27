Video Shows Fatal Shooting Between Teen And Ex-Officer In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 17-year-old boy was killed after exchanging gunfire with a 36-year-old man in a southeast Aurora neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of South Addison Way, near Gun Club Road and Belleview Avenue.

Aurora police said the 36-year-old man is a former Greenwood Village Police Officer.

They believe it started with an argument between the man and the group of teens about alleged careless driving through the neighborhood.

Doorbell video shows the moments when shots were fired.

In the video, a teen can be seen raising his arm, and the adult can be seen pointing what appears to be a gun back at him — followed by what sounds like multiple gunshots, and then panic.

It’s unclear who fired the first shot, but Aurora police said both the teen and the adult shot at each other, and they were both hit.

Alex Ramos, who lives in the neighborhood, said he heard six to eight gunshots total.

“And I honestly didn’t [know] that it was gunshots. I didn’t think it was anything happening here,” he said.

Aurora police said the 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name still hasn’t been released.

The former officer involved was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. His name also hasn’t been released. No arrests have been made.