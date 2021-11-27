ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Fraudsters Still Potentially Impacting 1,050 Innocent Unemployment Claims In Colorado

By Kati Weis
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – There are still some people who aren’t able to enjoy the holidays as much this year, because their unemployment claims are being held up by fraudulent activity. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment tells CBS4 there are 1,050 claimants that have verified their identity through ID.me, but are not being paid, because their account has been flagged for fraud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRbZy_0d7lVmtS00

(credit: CBS)

The CDLE says those claims could be completely fraudulent claims, created by criminals, or they could legitimate claims from innocent Coloradans who have been victims of fraud.

The CDLE says it must investigate each one of those claims manually, and there’s no timeline on when all of the investigations will be complete. The CDLE says it’s still hurting from staff losses this year, which could add more time to the investigation process.

Heather Hall, 37, of Westminster, is one of those legitimate claimants who fell victim to fraud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXbRI_0d7lVmtS00

(credit: CBS)

She stopped receiving payments in November 2020. For months, she’s been trying to figure out what’s wrong with her claim, but says the CDLE’s customer service wasn’t very helpful.

“I kept getting passed around and each time it was another appointment,” she said. “One of the times it was more than two weeks before it could get anybody on the phone.”

She had been looking for work in the meantime, but unexpected health problems this year made that difficult. She says doctors are still trying to diagnose her.

“I’ve done everything I can, and we’ve sold things that belong to us just to cover expenses not knowing what tomorrow is going to bring,” she said. “We’re hardworking people. Before the pandemic, we were working two jobs a piece for the American dream, trying to start our own business… losing both of our jobs has kind of put that to a halt.”

Once CBS4 inquired about Hall’s case, the CDLE discovered someone had filed for a fraudulent claim in her name in December 2020, and then in June 2021, fraudsters attached a “nasty bank account” to her claim. Those issues flagged her claim and prevented money from going out.

Hall has now started receiving payments this week.

If you are in a similar boat like Hall was, the CDLE asks for patience.

The CDLE says it’s working to unravel these issues as quickly as possible, and is working to get legitimate claimants back in control of their claims and get them the back pay they are owed.

The department also advises to be cautious of suspicious texts or calls from someone claiming to be with the CDLE, as these are methods fraudsters are using to trick claimants into giving up personal information that they can use to access those legitimate accounts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Former UPS Employee In Colorado Accused Of Stealing $20,000 Worth Of Packages

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A former UPS employee in El Paso County is being investigated for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 worth of items from a UPS station. Police arrested Heath Miller who was caught trying to break into the UPS facility in Falcon. Authorities say they suspect Miller has been stealing packages containing electronics, jewelry, and sports memorabilia for several months. Detectives say they found evidence at his home. Miller faces charges of trespass and possession of burglary tools.
COLORADO STATE
kjzz.org

Fraudsters stole $4.5B in unemployment insurance money, report finds

Over the course of the pandemic, the federal government has distributed $630 billion in COVID-19-related relief and aid money, and nearly $16 billion of that came to Arizona. But according to an investigation by the Arizona Mirror, more than a quarter of the money set aside for unemployment insurance was lost to fraudulent claims — that comes to nearly $4.5 billion.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thechronicle-news.com

Colorado added 10,600 jobs in October; Unemployment fell to 5.4%

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.6% in October as the state added more than 10,600 nonfarm jobs, according to the latest monthly data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE). While private businesses continue to push Colorado’s job recovery rate higher, analysts say the...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Westminster, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CO
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Colorado's unemployment rate drops again

Colorado’s unemployment rate continued to improve over the past six months, nearing its pre-pandemic level from early 2020, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday. By the end of October, the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%, but the rate in the four-county region was at least a...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

FBI: Cybercriminals Target Holidays To Make Millions On Ransomware Attacks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The FBI said the holidays and weekends are prime time for cybercriminals to make millions on ransomware attacks. More than 3,000 students and staff at Butler County Community College are the latest victims of an attack and the FBI expects even more. “The last couple of years, we’ve seen an almost exponential growth in ransomware attacks,” said FBI Supervisory Agent Jonathan Holmes. “We’ve also seen exponential growth in ransom demands.” Holmes said cybercriminals are now requesting tens of millions of dollars. “They’re the same individuals that might have been around for years that used to steal your credit card information,” said...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Sees Drop In Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19

DENVER (CBS4) — There is some positive news in the battle to against COVID-19 in Colorado — hospitals are reporting a drop in patients. (credit: CBS) As of Thursday, there were 1,527 people hospitalized with COVID. That’s down 50 from earlier this week. Officials report 82-percent of those patients are unvaccinated. Health officials say vaccinated patients tend to be older or at a higher risk of COVID complications. RELATED: Department Of Defense Team Deployed To Help Overwhelmed Northern Colorado Hospital Staff
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdle#Coloradans#American
cpr.org

Colorado is launching a retirement program for all employees. Here’s what that means.

Starting in 2023, hundreds of thousands of workers in Colorado may be automatically enrolled in a new state-run retirement savings program. The program, called Secure Savings, will provide retirement accounts for people who don’t have a retirement plan through their employer. Eventually, many employees will see money deducted from their paychecks and automatically deposited into the state-run retirement account, unless they opt out.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

New unemployment claims fall below pre-pandemic levels

(The Center Square) – New federal jobs data shows the number of first-time filers for unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest level in decades. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) released unemployment numbers Wednesday, showing new unemployment claims fell by 71,000 last week. Wednesday's report marked the first time weekly unemployment claims have been better than pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels.
BUSINESS
KXRM

Pueblo sees highest unemployment rates in Colorado, according to latest survey

COLORADO — According to the survey of households, Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point in October to 5.4 percent. The national unemployment rate also declined by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.6 percent.  Other highlights from the household survey: Colorado’s labor force increased by 3,400 in October to 3,196,800. The share […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
sunny95.com

Unemployment claims drop after sudden rise

COLUMBUS – Initial unemployment claims in Ohio plummeted last week after spiking during the first week of November. According to data filed with the U.S Department of Labor Thursday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, there were 7.913 first-time claims for benefits, 29.5% fewer than the week before when first-time claims increased by more than 50% from the week before.
COLUMBUS, OH
kshb.com

Unemployment claims are down, yet job openings are still unfilled

Thursday's unemployment report from the Labor Department shows claims dropped closer to pre-pandemic levels. It was also the lowest level for initial claims since early March 2020. Initial claims decreased by 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 268,000 for the second week of November. “For the unemployment claims numbers, we definitely...
ECONOMY
KTBS

First-time unemployment claims in Louisiana continue to drop

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday first-time unemployment claims drop for week ending Nov. 13 to 1,682 from the previous week's total of 1,981. For a comparison, during the week ending Nov. 14, 2020, 10,045 initial claims were filed. Continued claims for the same week decreased...
LOUISIANA STATE
MercuryNews

COVID job market: California unemployment claims jump

California workers filed more initial claims for unemployment last week compared to the week before, a dreary indicator that the state continues to struggle to recover from coronavirus-linked maladies. Workers statewide filed 61,464 first-time jobless claims during the week that ended on Nov. 13, an increase of 6,431 from the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOWT

Officials report more COVID hospitalizations, less unemployment claims

First vaccinations, boosters up even as states push against vaccine mandates. More than 31 million fully vaccinated adults have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. The majority of those are people 65 and up. Pastor, Health Director urge internal push for north Omaha vaccinations. Updated: 23 hours ago. Pastor Cavett believes...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
35K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy