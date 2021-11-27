ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Broomfield Remains Exception To Mask Mandate In Denver Metro Area

By Rick Sallinger
 3 days ago
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — Welcome to Broomfield, where you can shop indoors without wearing a mask. It is one of the few places in the Denver metro area not under such a requirement. CBS4 asked, “Are you going to wear a mask in here?” https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BoMqk_0d7lVl0j00

(credit: CBS)

One young shopper replied, “If they have any offered yeah. I just don’t have any in my car.” He was going shopping at Flatirons Crossing in Broomfield, where it was packed for Black Friday. No mask required here and a great many shoppers did not wear them. A female shopper told CBS4, “Most of the people in the mall are not wearing their masks. We came from Boulder, we heard a new variant was coming, so thought it would be safer, so we put our masks on.” https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PK9Zt_0d7lVl0j00

(credit: CBS)

Broomfield does have a mask mandate that starts Dec. 1. While businesses are not required to make patrons to wear masks, it does apply to government facilities, where masks or proof of vaccination, are required. This crowded mall was filled with maskless people. CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked a group that had been at the mall, “Given that they don’t require the masks here do you feel a little less safe? “Yeah I feel a little less safe. It would be better if they wore a mask,” one replied. The City and County of Broomfield points to high vaccination rates and low hospitalization as reasons for their policy, that is to soon take effect. So, here in Broomfield no masks are required in businesses… while across the street in Adams County the mask mandate is in effect. Mayor Guyleen Castriotta told CBS4 the mask requirements can be changed if needed.

Judy Basnett
2d ago

Good for broomfield and not mandating these worhless masks. Fine for those that wish to wear them but leave the rest of us alone to make our choice not to wear them.

Working Man
3d ago

great news, the masks are your participation medal to liberal indoctrination, got your shot, now wear a mask, makes perfect sense

Depcom
3d ago

Thank you Broomfield! Shopped there today, will go out to dinner there Sunday night. It appears the people in Broomfield government haven't lost their senses!👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

