The writing was on the wall long before Reed Sheppard committed to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday morning. His father Jeff needs little introduction to even the younger generations of the Big Blue Nation. His mother Stacey was equally special during her time as a hooper inside of Memorial Coliseum. His sister Madison stayed close to home and currently plays basketball at Campbellsville. Even his first-cousin Maci Morris, another familiar Kentucky native, is one of the all-time greats to come through the UK Women’s Basketball program.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO