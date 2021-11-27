Grab-And-Run Thieves Hit Foot Locker In West Elsdon

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Foot Locker in the West Elsdon neighborhood was hit by a group of grab-and-run thieves early Friday evening.

At 6:22 p.m., three men walked into the Foot Locker at 5125 S. Pulaski Rd. and began throwing merchandise into garbage bags.

The suspects then got into a car and drove off south on Pulaski Road. No injuries were reported.

Area One detectives were investigating late Friday.

Earlier this Black Friday, thieves also targeted a Foot Locker and two other stores in and around Wicker Park – though those stores were closed at the time and the suspects broke in.

An industry expert said such crimes are becoming more frequent – and thefts now tracking to locally-owned shops.