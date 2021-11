Hasbro has revealed tiers three and four for their third HasLab project, the Black Series Rancor. The figure needs 9,000 backers before December 6, at 11:59 PM EST. It currently has around 5,000, though the number has been going down instead of up over the past few hours since the last live stream ended. Today, as a new marketing push, the company revealed the model with its full painting, as well as the unlocks for two new tiers — they are Salacious B. Crumb and Luke Skywalker (see images below).

MARKETING ・ 10 DAYS AGO