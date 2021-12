Anyone that's seen Squid Game — and odds are you have, given it's one of the most-watched shows in recent memory — will no doubt be aware that the Netflix show portrays a Hunger Games-style competition where cash-strapped contestants compete for a large prize by playing children's games with an extremely lethal twist, all for the amusement of the upper class. The show is a dark dystopian look at the cruelties of capitalism and the extremes it can be pushed to; it's a timely and well-crafted message that has already netted the show a second season. It's just a shame that it all went over Chrissy Teigen's head.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO