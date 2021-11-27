First responders honor local boy for community service

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The holidays are all about giving back but for one Boardman boy, giving back is something he does all year round. Because of his generosity toward first responders, they chose to do something special for him.

If you recall, William Thomas started First Aid Lemonade as a way to raise funds for meals for first responders in the Valley. Since we first interviewed him, William has raised close to $2,000 and continues to give back to them whenever he can.

Because of his great work in the community, the word of what First Aid Lemonade does is growing.

Lt. Brian Charles, with the Youngstown Fire Department, found out about it through mutual friends and wanted to do something special for William through his small business, the Youngstown Flag Department, where retired fire hoses are repurposed.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, we got to make this kid a flag.’ So we did. She hooked it all up and I called Kent Wright with KW Decals, who does all my stencils, and I was like, ‘Kent, check out First Aid Lemonade,’ and he was like, ‘I know all about William, he’s awesome. Whatever you need, I’m donating it,'” Charles said.

William had no idea what was being presented to him, his parents just told him they were going to the fire station and they had something for him. His mom wanted it to be a surprise.

“He was really excited. He couldn’t wait to get it home and find somewhere to keep it and he’s excited to display it in his upcoming lemonade stands,” said Colleen Thomas, William’s mom.

William says he’s excited to visit any fire department but to receive a gift from one was truly exciting for him.

“It makes me feel really good and it makes me feel like I’m making a difference,” William said.

“He appreciates us so much — we appreciate him. What he’s doing is awesome,” Charles said.

Charles sells his flags as well for anyone who wants to purchase something special and one and kind. He will be at the Youngstown Flea on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out his business’ Facebook page .

William is in the process of doing a winter fundraiser. He’s selling tumblers with the First Aid Lemonade logo on them. That launches on his Facebook page this week .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.