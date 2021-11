England head coach Sarina Wiegman is confident her players will not rest on their laurels as they aim to build on a phenomenal start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.The Lionesses had lost seven of their last 11 games when Phil Neville stepped down as head coach in January, and were then beaten twice in three matches overseen by interim boss Hege Riise.Wiegman, who guided Holland to Euro 2017 glory on home soil and the final of the 2019 World Cup in France subsequently took over as head coach in September.And her four matches in charge so far have...

