At the end of the intriguing game at Etihad Stadium, here are our Manchester City vs Everton Player Ratings. Manchester City started the game with high intensity and kept asking questions. However, Everton stood upto the task and did not concede till the 40th minute. In between, there was a penalty call which was chalked off by VAR. However, Raheem Sterling found a way to score the goal before the half time.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO