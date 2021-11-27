ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather forecast

fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is snow coming, but the good news is...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winds Contribute To Chilly Weather, Plus A Chance For Flurries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a chilly and windy start to the work-week. Highs today did not make it out of the 40s today, making it feel like winter for sure! Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temps fall just below freezing. Another Alberta Clipper system is slated to dive into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. It will be a very fast-moving system and will be lacking significant moisture, but it will bring the potential for flurries and a light snow shower to parts of central Maryland. The best chance to see these conversational snowflakes will be for areas north and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Chilly Wind Monday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A disturbance over Wisconsin is generating a few rain or snow showers across our region, but much of the activity is not reaching the ground in our local area with dry air at the surface. So any sprinkles or flurries taper off Monday evening and skies become partly cloudy. A cold front crosses our area Monday night, bringing a gusty, northwest wind flow. The low is 32. (Credit: CBS 2) For Tuesday, the high is 45 with mostly sunny conditions. (Credit: CBS 2) The next system Tuesday night into Wednesday does not have a lot of moisture to work with. On Wednesday, morning snow showers around sunrise may change over to a cold rain throughout the morning. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Wednesday is 49.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox61.com

Cold overnight, chilly Tuesday

Tuesday will start out with some sun, but clouds will increase as the morning goes along. There may be a sprinkle or flurry. High temps will be around 40 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chilly Monday Night Will Break Way For A Sunny Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday night under mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the chilly 50s. Some inland areas will wake up to the low 50s inland with mid to upper 50s closer to the coast. A sunny Tuesday afternoon is expected with pleasant highs in the mid-70s. (CBS4) Wednesday morning will not be as chilly but still on the cool side with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will start to creep up to around 78 degrees. As winds shift more out of the east mid to late week, we will gradually warm up. Morning lows will be milder on Thursday and Friday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. A mainly dry weather pattern is in store for the week as high pressure remains over the Southeast, Gulf and Florida.
MIAMI, FL
fox26houston.com

Monday evening weather forecast

The rest of the week looks very nice, but we will have a few light showers going into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s, and the mornings will be a little cool as we say goodbye to November.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WFMZ-TV Online

Weather 7-day forecast graphic

A coating of snow possible for some Tuesday morning, then more cold for most of the week. Expect a cloudy and cold Tuesday with a little light snow in the morning through a little after noon, especially along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor. The farther south from I-78 you travel, the more sparse any snowflakes will be.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

National weather forecast for November 30

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5atlanta.com

Tuesday morning weather forecast

Despite a colder morning, today is the day we turn it around and notice a warming trend. We'll likely stay dry and, of course, warmer than average, through at least Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Overnight, Milder Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After some evening light showers/flurries, we’ll clear out in the overnight with lows in the low 30s. It will be mostly sunny and milder Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Clouds return Tuesday night ahead of a weak clipper system that will allow for a slight chance for patchy rain and flurries on Wednesday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) The first day of December will be mild with highs on Wednesday afternoon in the low 50s. Expect mid-50s for Thursday, which is nearly 15 degrees above average, with a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Changes arrive this weekend with colder temperatures on Saturday, and a chance for a rain and snow mix of Sunday with highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies overnight. Low 32. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Patchy light rain/flurries possible early. High 50.
CHICAGO, IL
KGET 17

Bakersfield weather forecast Nov. 30

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another nice day is expected around Kern County and Bakersfield. High pressure is controlling our weather pattern, and there doesn’t seem to be any major shift for the next 7 days. The offshore flow will increase today. This will increase winds for the Kern County mountain...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy