ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa family mentoring program ‘Helping Thru the hurt’ of gun violence

By Olivia Steen
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsjiO_0d7lRgjw00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Helping Thru the Hurt,” a Tampa mentoring program, is holding a holiday event to give back to families impacted by gun violence.

Founder, Markitia Robinson wants to reach at least 50 kids this year but not just through presents. She said her group, along with organizations like 813 Stop the Violence, want to provide support too.

Tampa neurosurgeon charged with vehicular homicide

“I feel like a lot of families are suffering in silence. A lot of these kids are acting out and no one really pays attention to the reason why,” Robinson said. “We just want to reach out to them. Let them know we are here for them. Provide them some resources and let them have a fun day.”

Robinson told 8 On Your Side she knows firsthand the pain these families face after losing a loved one.

“I have two nephews that were murdered. One in December and another in June of this year,” Robinson said. “I definitely want to give back to the community in their names.”

This is why she’s dedicated to spreading a little holiday cheer to her community.

“They don’t have to be struggling families. I want to make that clear. Some families have called and asked if it’s income-based or anything. No. Just as long as you are affected by gun violence in some way.”

Helping Thru the Hurt Inc. Inaugural “50 in the City Christmas Event” will be Dec 4 from 1-5 p.m. on 5110 N. 40th Street.

If you’ve been impacted by gun violence and want to participate in the event, the deadline to register is Nov. 27. The group is also taking toy donations for all ages. You can reach out to Markitia Robinson at (813) 454-6446 or (727) 492-0733.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFLA

Teen accused of murdering 2 Largo women to claim insanity defense

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The public defender for a Largo teen accused of killing two women while they slept said she will pursue an insanity defense during a Monday court hearing. Sage Curry, 19, is accused of following the two women home, crawling through their window while they were sleeping, and stabbing them to death […]
LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Christmas, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Mentoring#Weather#Thru The Hurt Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

Best community colleges in Florida

Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run. Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy