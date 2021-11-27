Brock Lesnar to return on next week's WWE SmackDown

Well, this is the go home show for Survivor Series and the last chance for WWE to try and sell you on that event. So expect Roman Reigns related shenanigans, last week the Tribal Chief put a beating on King Xavier Woods and stole his crown so I imagine there will be fall out from that to try and set up Roman Reigns vs. Big E at Survivor Series. We’re also going to have a Fatal 4-Way match when the returning Sheamus, Cesaro, Jinder Mahal, and Ricochet will battle it out for the final spot on the Smackdown Survivor Series team. We’re also getting a match between Shotzi and Sasha Banks, I’m sure Charlotte Flair will talk, and there’s a decent chance Sonya Deville will continue her heel persona. Alright, let’s get to the action.

