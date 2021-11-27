ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Brock Lesnar to return on next week's WWE SmackDown

f4wonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspension of Brock Lesnar has been lifted, and will be on next week’s SmackDown. The main event of SmackDown had Sami Zayn win what was called a Black Friday Battle Royal, where the winner would get a...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Bobby Lashley Reveals Why He Hasn’t Faced Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar has been a dream match for some time now, and when Lashley returned to WWE a few years ago fans assumed that it was only a matter of time before they faced off inside the squared circle. However, Lashley and Lesnar have yet to clash in the ring, and fans can’t help but wonder why.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On The Rock, Shayna Baszler, The Bloodline, Brock Lesnar, More

You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Canvas 2 Canvas” below. This week’s episode features Rob Schamberger painting Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos:. You can check out Shayna Baszler’s latest vlog below. This episode features former WWE Superstar Jessamyn Duke:. The UFC posted the following video,...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Paul Heyman Thinks Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar More Box Office Right Now Than Reigns vs The Rock

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have already produced an entertaining match at this year's Crown Jewel, and while that feud is far from over (Lesnar was suspended and fined a million dollars as a reason to explain his absence from TV), many have wondered if Reigns' next opponent will be The Rock, especially with Survivor Series coming up. In a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman was asked if we could see Reigns vs Rock at WrestleMania, and Heyman thinks Lesnar vs Reigns is the real attraction this year.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Sami Zayn
PWMania

WWE Ending The Brock Lesnar Suspension Angle?

WWE continued the Brock Lesnar suspension storyline at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. As we’ve noted, WWE did an angle where Lesnar attacked crew members and Adam Pearce during the October 22 SmackDown, angry over his controversial loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel the day before. This led to Pearce issuing a $1 million fine to Lesnar, and suspending him indefinitely.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Refuses To Let Brock Lesnar Stand In His Way Of WWE Universal Title Shot

After winning the Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal on last night’s SmackDown, Sami Zayn looks ahead at what the blue brand will look like once he captures the Universal Championship out of Roman Reigns’ hands. Now that he’s the new No. 1 Contender to this title, he knows there are other obstacles he must face, including the return of Brock Lesnar.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Survivor Series#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Smackdown
FanSided

WWE returns to Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns because they don’t have other options

WWE SmackDown featured a main event angle around the question of who is going to be next for Roman Reigns. By the end of the episode, that question was answered by none other than Sami Zayn, winner of the Black Friday Battle Royale. But his moment was quickly nullified by the announcement that Brock Lesnar is returning next week, with his eyes set on Reigns. Once again presents a clear example that WWE is out of fresh ideas and has lost the ability to build credible names in its own promotion.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Suspension Storyline Continues At WWE Survivor Series

WWE continued the Brock Lesnar suspension storyline at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. As we’ve noted, WWE did an angle where Lesnar attacked crew members and Adam Pearce during the October 22 SmackDown, angry over his controversial loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel the day before. This led to Pearce issuing a $1 million fine to Lesnar, and suspending him indefinitely.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

WWE News: Sami Zayn On This Week’s After the Bell, Latest What’s NeXT Online

Sami Zayn is the guest on the new episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:. ”Corey and Vic welcome Sami Zayn to the podcast to discuss his appreciation of Jeff Hardy, Against Me! lyrics and his newly minted rivalry with Scary Spice.”
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well, this is the go home show for Survivor Series and the last chance for WWE to try and sell you on that event. So expect Roman Reigns related shenanigans, last week the Tribal Chief put a beating on King Xavier Woods and stole his crown so I imagine there will be fall out from that to try and set up Roman Reigns vs. Big E at Survivor Series. We’re also going to have a Fatal 4-Way match when the returning Sheamus, Cesaro, Jinder Mahal, and Ricochet will battle it out for the final spot on the Smackdown Survivor Series team. We’re also getting a match between Shotzi and Sasha Banks, I’m sure Charlotte Flair will talk, and there’s a decent chance Sonya Deville will continue her heel persona. Alright, let’s get to the action.
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.19.21

Well, this is the go home show for Survivor Series and the last chance for WWE to try and sell you on that event. So expect Roman Reigns related shenanigans, last week the Tribal Chief put a beating on King Xavier Woods and stole his crown so I imagine there will be fall out from that to try and set up Roman Reigns vs. Big E at Survivor Series. We’re also going to have a Fatal 4-Way match when the returning Sheamus, Cesaro, Jinder Mahal, and Ricochet will battle it out for the final spot on the Smackdown Survivor Series team. We’re also getting a match between Shotzi and Sasha Banks, I’m sure Charlotte Flair will talk, and there’s a decent chance Sonya Deville will continue her heel persona. Alright, let’s get to the action.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Black Friday battle royal

The next challenger for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship will be decided on tonight's Black Friday edition of SmackDown. WWE has announced that a Black Friday battle royal will take place on SmackDown tonight. The winner will become the number one contender to Reigns' title. Tonight's SmackDown will also feature the...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy