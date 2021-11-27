ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tag Team, TNT title matches set for AEW Rampage

f4wonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTNT Champion Sammy Guevara will defend against Tony Nese while AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers will defend against FTR in a 2-out-of-3 falls match on next Friday's AEW Rampage. In a backstage promo, the undefeated Nese took advantage of Guevara's open challenge policy and as he...

www.f4wonline.com

