Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Two-point effort Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kotkaniemi scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 victory over the Flyers. Both points...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Collects two points

Wilson tallied a goal, an assist, two shots and three hits during Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins. Wilson has four goals and six points in his last six games, forming a lethal trio with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. With 13 points in 15 games to start the season, the 27-year-old is on pace for a career year and is one of the most well-rounded fantasy producers in the game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Allows two goals in win

Raanta gave up two goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights. Momentum shifted by the period in this contest, with Raanta giving up two goals in a span of 1:19 during the middle stanza. The Hurricanes rallied ahead in the third period, and Raanta made it stick for the win. The Finn improved to 2-0-0 in three appearances (two starts) this year. He's allowed five goals on 53 shots so far, but Frederik Andersen has taken full control of the No. 1 job, so Raanta shouldn't be expected to play often.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Grabs two helpers in win

Necas produced a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights. Necas helped out on the first and last goals in the game. The 22-year-old forward missed the last two contests due an illness. He's started to heat up lately with three goals and three helpers in his last five outings. The Czech native is at eight points, 24 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 12 games overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps rolling with two points

Kane scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken. Kane helped out on Seth Jones' first-period goal before scoring what stood as the game-winner at 5:36 of the third. Since returning from the league's COVID-19 protocols, Kane has racked up five goals and seven assists in seven contests. The superstar winger has 17 points, 56 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 12 games overall.
NHL
Reuters

Barrett Hayton's two-goal effort lifts Coyotes over Blues

Barrett Hayton scored his first two goals of the season as the visiting Arizona Coyotes topped the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Tuesday night. Kyle Capobianco also scored and goaltender Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for the Coyotes, who earned their first road victory in 11 tries this season -- and just their second overall victory in 16 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Two-point effort Tuesday

Kampf scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Predators. Both points came in the third period as the Leafs broke open a 1-0 game in the final four minutes of regulation. Kampf is enjoying a small surge in production with two goals and four points in the last four games, but he managed only one assist in his first dozen contests this season, and the 26-year-old has yet to record double-digit goals or 20 points in an NHL campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two points in Tuesday's win

Matthews scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Predators. He opened the scoring midway through the first period, taking a cross-ice feed from William Nylander and wiring it past Juuse Saros, and Jack Campbell took care of the rest in the Toronto net. Matthews has a four-game point streak going, and on the season he's up to seven goals and 14 points in 14 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Two points in shootout win

Werenski scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Coyotes. Werenski's points both came on the power play. The 24-year-old defenseman now has two goals and two helpers during his modest three-game point streak. Werenski is up to 10 points (four on the power play), 48 shots, 18 blocks and a minus-2 rating in 14 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Another 30-point effort

LaVine accumulated 36 points (14-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 114-108 victory over the Nuggets. Another game, another instance for LaVine to shine as a scorer. The star guard has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games for the second time this season, and he also extended his streak of appearances with at least 25 points to four contests. Firmly entrenched as one of the two alpha dogs in the Bulls' offense -- with DeMar DeRozan being the other -- LaVine has always been a strong scoring asset, but he's taken his game to a whole new level over the last two years. The fact that he's been able to maintain something close to the numbers he put up last year despite the addition of DeRozan is certainly impressive.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Three-point effort Thursday

Tkachuk scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-0 win over Buffalo on Thursday night. The goal came off the rush from the right circle in the second period after a sweet pass from Johnny Gaudreau. One of the helpers came on the power play; the other was a nice dish that sprung Gaudreau on the breakaway. Tkachuk now has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 17 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Tallies two points in blowout loss

Carlson converted both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 41-14 loss to the Chiefs. Carlson did not attempt a field goal Sunday as the Chiefs' defense held its opponent under 20 points for a third consecutive week. The Raiders will remain in Las Vegas for another home tilt against the Bengals, who are coming off their bye week.
NFL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Dogged effort to steal road win

Andersen set aside 39 of 43 shots Saturday on the way to a 5-4 win over the Kings. All of the goals in this game transpired within the first two periods, but there was constant pressure on Andersen, as he was faced with a season high in shots against compared to only 20 shots in the path of counterpart Cal Petersen. Andersen improves to 11-2-1 on the season to complement a shiny 1.89 GAA and .937 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Alex Goligoski: Two helpers in losing effort

Goligoski notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Lightning. The 36-year-old blueliner continues to run wild in his first season with the Wild. Goligoski hasn't put together a 40-point campaign since 2013-14, but he's been on a tear in November with a goal and nine points in nine games. He saw nearly three minutes of action with the man advantage Sunday, behind only Matt Dumba among Minnesota defensemen, but even if he earns a consistent spot on the top power-play unit, Goligoski seems unlikely to maintain this scoring pace for long.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Derek Stepan: Two-point performance Saturday

Stepan scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kings. A healthy scratch the prior two games, Stepan drew back into the lineup Saturday and was able to make an impact despite seeing limited minutes on the fourth line. Despite that performance, the 31-year-old has only three goals and five points through 14 games, and the Hurricanes simply have too much depth to expect Stepan to see a more prominent role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Kevin Fiala: Two points in Sunday's loss

Fiala scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Lightning. He was largely responsible for the game even getting to overtime, as both of Fiala's points came in the third period as the Wild rallied from a 4-2 deficit. The 25-year-old has a sluggish start to the season but has picked up the pace in November, producing two goals and nine points in 10 games on the month.
NHL

