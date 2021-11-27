Ducks' Troy Terry: Tallies 13th goal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored his second goal in overtime to extend the Anaheim Ducks' winning streak to eight — and notch the 1,000th franchise win — with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. Ryan Getzlaf reached 1,000 career points and Troy Terry extended...
The first half of this week’s Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors is once again headlined by Troy Terry, but there’s also news on Ryan Getzlaf, Max Comtois, Trevor Zegras and Jakob Silfverberg. Terry Extends Point Streak to 14, Named NHL’s Third Star. Terry continued to rack up points at an...
In fantasy sports, that's what it's all about.
Ducks winger Troy Terry scored a first-period goal tonight vs. Carolina, extending his career-high point streak to 16 games (12-10=22). Over the last 10+ NHL seasons, Terry, Jack Eichel (17 games in 2019-20) and Connor McDavid (also 16 games this season) are the ONLY three players under 25 years of age to have point streaks of 16-or-more games.
SEATTLE (AP) — Troy Terry extended his NHL-leading scoring streak to 13 games with two goals and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Seattle Kraken 7-4 on Thursday night. Josh Mahura scored twice to help the Ducks win their sixth in a row in their first game since...
You can hear Troy Terry's smile through the phone. It's a chilly mid-November afternoon -- at least by Southern California standards -- and the Anaheim Ducks forward is just home from a post-practice holiday shopping trip with his fiancée, Dani. There's a bounce in Terry's voice, spreading all the way to his audible grin.
The Anaheim Ducks will try to start a new winning streak Monday night when they visit the Nashville Predators. The Ducks had their eight-game winning streak snapped Thursday in a 2-1 loss against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes. Ducks coach Dallas Eakins welcomed the three-day gap between games after playing 18...
NASHVILLE -- Troy Terry had his point streak end at 16 games for the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday. Terry's streak was the second-longest in the NHL this season, behind Edmonton forward Connor McDavid (currently at 17 games). "It's not...
Troy Terry had the puck, the game and an extension of his 16-game scoring streak on his stick in the closing minutes of the Ducks’ game Monday against the Nashville Predators. He had time and space while on a third-period power play. He let his shot go from close range and rang it off the right goalpost.
Troy Terry is currently one of the hottest offensive players in the NHL, and could soon find himself on the U.S. Olympic team in February. If you ask the Highlands Ranch native and Anaheim Ducks winger, all it took was a switch to his amateur number — and perhaps an indirect assist from Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic — to trigger a change in mindset that led to his league-best 16-game points streak that ended Monday.
Anaheim Ducks winger Troy Terry met with Denver-area reporters before Wednesday’s game against the Avalanche and the Highlands Ranch native dug deep to contain his composure twice in his nine-minute interview at Ball Arena. Terry became emotional talking about former University of Denver coach Jim Montgomery and former Pioneers classmate...
The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win.
This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011.
The New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 in the NHL’s Thanksgiving Showdown. However, it’s what Brad Marchand said to Artemi Panarin after the game that’s making the headlines. Broadway’s Breadman scored the go-ahead goal with 8:25 to play the third period and added an assist to help lead...
Boqvist scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Boqvist tied the game at 2-2 with his first goal as a Blue Jacket during the second period. The 21-year-old was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Rangers, but it appears he's earned at least a rotational role on the bottom pairing for now. Fantasy managers expecting Boqvist to immediately replace Seth Jones after they were traded for each other in the offseason will likely be disappointed in the former's usage under head coach Brad Larsen.
Trevor Zegras' second goal of the game came with 45.1 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks posted their eighth straight victory and 1,000th in franchise history, a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals in Anaheim, Calif., on Tuesday night. It was one of two milestones for the Ducks...
Suter scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. Suter tallied at 13:33 of the first period on a pass from Radek Faksa. With two goals and three helpers in the last five games, Suter's offense has come to life in lockstep with the Stars' scoring surge as a team. The blueliner has eight points, 15 shots on net, 21 blocks and a minus-2 rating through 14 contests overall.
