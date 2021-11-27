ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Notches pair of points

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rakell provided a goal and an assist with two shots and two PIM in Friday's 4-0...

www.cbssports.com

Daily Breeze

Ducks forward Rickard Rakell poised to rejoin lineup after injury layoff

IRVINE — Rickard Rakell played eight games to start 2021-22, scoring four goals and looking like his old productive self again after a couple of rocky seasons in which his scoring touch seemed to have abandoned him. Then he sat out 10 games because of an upper-body injury. Now, he’s...
NHL
theScore

NHL Friday player props: Kyrou, Rakell to pile up the shots

Hockey is back following a one-day layoff, and you know what that means: shot props!. Despite an off night Wednesday, my record on shot totals this season sits at 35-22 for +13.33 units. We'll look to keep the ball rolling during Thursday's 13-game slate. Jordan Kyrou over 2.5 shots (+120)
NHL
FOX Sports

Rakell, Stolarz help Ducks end skid in 4-0 win over Senators

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Friday. Troy Terry had a power-play goal and Isac Lundestrom and Derek Grant also scored to help the Ducks end a three-game losing streak. Stolarz got his fourth career shutout, and rookie center Trevor Zegras had two assists.
NHL
Yardbarker

Ducks News & Rumors: Rakell, Zegras & More

The second half of this week’s edition of Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors focuses on the return of Rickard Rakell, the continued rise of Trevor Zegras and a terrific goaltending performance from Anthony Stolarz. Rakell on Fire Since Return From Injury. Since returning from injury, Rakell has scored points in...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
CBS LA

Kadri Extends Point Streak, Avs Top Ducks 5-2 For 6th Straight Win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nazem Kadri kept up his scoring tear with a goal and an assist to lift the Colorado Avalanche over the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Kadri extended his point streak to 10 games, the longest current run in the NHL. He has six goals and 15 assists during that span. Cale Makar also scored, his fifth goal in four games, and Jonas Johansson made 19 saves in relief of Darcy Kuemper. The win was the 194th for Jared Bednar, the most by an Avalanche coach. He tied Bob Hartley on Monday night. Colorado...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Collects pair of points

Point scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders. Point extended the Lightning's lead to 3-1 in the third period, and then helped out on a Steven Stamkos goal a couple of minutes later. The 25-year-old Point has just two multi-point efforts this season, but he's been solid with six goals, six assists, 32 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 14 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Earns 1,000th career point

Getzlaf produced an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals. It was a milestone night for both the Ducks as a franchise and their captain. His assist on Cam Fowler's first-period tally was the 1,000th point of Getzlaf's career, and it came in the franchise's 1,000th win. It took the 36-year-old 1,118 games to reach the four-digit milestone, and he's accumulated 280 goals and 720 assists. Getzlaf is up to 18 points, 50 shots, 30 hits and a plus-1 rating through 17 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf on verge of 1,000-point milestone

IRVINE — Trevor Zegras laughed, the sort of response young people often make when they can’t begin to fathom something so far beyond their comprehension. Mason McTavish didn’t laugh, but he did smile and shake his head, almost as if he had difficulty processing the information. Two of the youngest...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bills' Tyler Bass: Notches nine points

Bass made his only field-goal attempt as well as all six of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 45-17 win over the Jets. Bass converted from 29 yards on his lone field goal, which along with a bevy of PATs helped bring his season total to 86 points, placing second league-wide among kickers.
NFL

