Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Notches pair of points

Getzlaf produced an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals. It was a milestone night for both the Ducks as a franchise and their captain. His assist on Cam Fowler's first-period tally was the 1,000th point of Getzlaf's career, and it came in the franchise's 1,000th win. It took the 36-year-old 1,118 games to reach the four-digit milestone, and he's accumulated 280 goals and 720 assists. Getzlaf is up to 18 points, 50 shots, 30 hits and a plus-1 rating through 17 contests in 2021-22.
