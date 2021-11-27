ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Busy in win Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Merzlikins allowed two goals on 41 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. The Canucks threw...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Red Wings Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets Rally to Win 5-3

Down 2-0 early, the Columbus Blue Jackets battled back from an early 2-0 deficit to secure a 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. The first period was chock-full of sloppy play. Missed passes, turnovers and stalled out offensive series kept the game scoreless as both teams struggled in their opponent’s zones.
NHL
NHL

Werenski breaks tie late in third in Blue Jackets win against Red Wings

COLUMBUS -- Zach Werenski scored the go-ahead goal with 1:19 remaining in the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 at Nationwide Arena on Monday. After Werenski's shot from the blue line made it 4-3, Alexandre Texier scored into an empty net...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Garners helper in win

Sillinger produced an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Sillinger helped out on fellow rookie Yegor Chinakhov's first NHL goal in the third period. In his last five outings, Sillinger has three goals and three assists. The 18-year-old center has fit in seamlessly as the second-line center, earning eight points with 39 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 13 contests.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Two points in win

Chinakhov scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Chinakhov set up Adam Boqvist's game-tying goal in the second period, then scored another equalizer on his own in the third. That tally was Chinakhov's first in his young career. The 21-year-old is up to four points, 21 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through nine appearances. He's seen second-line usage at even strength lately, though he could bounce around the lineup throughout the season.
NHL
10TV

Boone scores 3 goals in Blue Jackets' 5-4 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz — Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 5-4. The Coyotes and Blue Jackets traded goals all night, including four in less than three minutes late in the second period. Neither...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Blue Jackets’ 5-3 Win Over Red Wings

The Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Detroit Red Wings, 5-3, Monday night (Nov. 15) at Nationwide Arena. Zach Werenski provided the go-ahead goal with 1:19 remaining, and Alexandre Texier iced it with an empty-net goal in the closing seconds. The Blue Jackets are now 8-5-0 this season, while the Red Wings fell to 8-7-2. Here are three takeaways from a fun night in Columbus.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Two points in shootout win

Werenski scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Coyotes. Werenski's points both came on the power play. The 24-year-old defenseman now has two goals and two helpers during his modest three-game point streak. Werenski is up to 10 points (four on the power play), 48 shots, 18 blocks and a minus-2 rating in 14 contests overall.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Canucks#Blue Jackets#Latvian
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights end homestand with comeback win over Blue Jackets

Max Pacioretty’s return to the Golden Knights’ lineup turned out to be a false alarm Saturday. The Knights ended their six-game homestand on a high note, rallying for a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena. Mattias Janmark scored his first goal of the season with 6:07...
NHL
Derrick

Roslovic, Domi lead Blue Jackets to 7-4 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 on Monday night. Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in the last four games.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
jacketscannon.com

Buffalo Wild Wins: Blue Jackets defeat the Sabres 7-4

A win is a win no matter how it goes down. It was a sloppy affair Monday night when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres by a final score of 7-4. The Jackets went up by three goals in the second period and ended up winning a nail biter, so don’t be deceived by the three goal differential. They end their mini road trip with a 2-1 record. Let’s take a look at how it happened.
NHL
NHL

SvoNotes: Merzlikins shines in shutout win over Jets

On a night where the Nationwide Arena crowd felt like as much a part of the game as the sticks and pucks, Elvis Merzlikins heard the cheers. As time ticked down and the Blue Jackets held a 3-0 lead, fans behind his net started the chant, with the whole arena chiming in after a few seconds.
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Blue Jackets

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Blue Jackets this season: Nov. 26 (road), Dec. 14 (home). Vancouver is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games vs Columbus (2-3-0 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 37-14-2-8 all-time record in 61 games against the Blue Jackets....
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Black Friday matchup against Canucks

BLUE JACKETS (11-6-0) vs. CANUCKS (6-12-2) Friday, 7 p.m. ET, Nationwide Arena. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 the Fan flagship) While offense often sells tickets, let's give a little praise to the Blue Jackets' defense in the team's shutout victory...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy