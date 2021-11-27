ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Done for season

Washington (foot) is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the...

defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
FanSided

Ravens lose another young defensive back for the season

The hits just keep coming for the Baltimore Ravens. On Friday, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media and revealed that rookie defensive back Ar’Darius Washington had suffered a broken foot and would miss the remainder of the season. Washington reportedly suffered the injury during the Ravens’ practice on...
baltimorenews.net

Ravens Secondary Suffers Another Season-Ending Injury

The Ravens' short-handed secondary is even thinner now, as safety Ar'Darius Washington broke his foot and is done for the year. Harbaugh told reporters Washington suffered the season-ending injury during practice this week. The undrafted rookie hasn't played much this season but was important depth at both safety and slot...
CBS Sports

Ravens' Josh Bynes: First sack of season

Bynes has been relevant for IDP fantasy purposes ever since he stepped into a starting role on defense Week 6. Versus the Bears on Sunday, Bynes will get an opportunity to face both a rookie quarterback who's been relatively mistake-prone, and an exploitable opposing O-line.
baltimoreravens.com

Eisenberg: The Ravens' Season Is Just Beginning

The Ravens have already played a lot of football in 2021. I looked it up just to be sure. They've played nine regular-season games entailing 1,171 snaps, scored 231 points and allowed 217, generated 3,727 yards and allowed 3,344. That's a lot of football. As I've stated before, between all...
Yardbarker

Ravens DE Derek Wolfe likely out for rest of season

The Baltimore Ravens have encountered yet another injury setback as they prepare to play at the Chicago Bears this coming Sunday. According to Ryan Mink of the club's website, Baltimore defensive end Derek Wolfe is expected to remain sidelined for the rest of the season. The 31-year-old suffered what have been referred to as back and hip injuries during joint practices with the Carolina Panthers in August and hasn't taken the field since.
FanSided

Ravens: Derek Wolfe will not play this season, per John Harbaugh

The Baltimore Ravens have been looking forward to the eventual return of defensive lineman Derek Wolfe who has been sidelined since the start of the season with a back injury. The Ravens designated Wolfe to return from the injured reserve in late October and the veteran defensive end even returned to practice in a limited capacity.
FanSided

Season-high 13 players listed on the Week 11 Ravens injury report

The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with injuries perhaps more than any other team this season. But the Ravens injury report for Week 11 is unlike anything they, or any team for that matter, has seen to this point. The Ravens released their final injury report for Week 11 on Friday...
nfltraderumors.co

Ravens Want To Get Extensions Done With C Bradley Bozeman & FB Patrick Ricard

According to Jason La Canfora, the Ravens have been in talks with C Bradley Bozeman and FB Patrick Ricard about new deals to keep both in Baltimore. Both players are key figures in the Ravens’ offense, with Bozeman also active in the local community. However, La Canfora says the team hasn’t been able to get close on a deal with either player yet.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Latest: Bridgewater returns at QB, Broncos lead Chargers

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Yardbarker

Tyus Bowser Having Solid Season for Ravens

The Ravens signed Tyus Bowser to a contract extension in the offseason, expecting him to become a dominant outside linebacker. Bowser has been playing at a high level and helped pave the way for a 16-13 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 11. Bowser recorded five tackles (four solo),...
The Baltimore Sun

WATCH: Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ one-handed catch leads to incredible Lamar Jackson TD pass vs. Browns

After an ugly first half against the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens’ biggest stars shined bright. Facing a third-and-4 with 11:34 left in the third quarter, quarterback Lamar Jackson rolled to his right, pointed downfield and launched a deep pass to tight end Mark Andrews, who was covered by Browns safety Ronnie Harrison. While Harrison pulled Andrews to the ground, the tight end caught the ball ...
The Baltimore Sun

Coach John Harbaugh says Ravens pass rushers feel ‘sense of frustration’ after roughing call against LB Tyus Bowser

Ravens coach John Harbaugh described a “sense of frustration” among his pass rushers after linebacker Tyus Bowser was penalized for roughing in the team’s 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. Defenders around the NFL have complained about inconsistent interpretations of the rules designed to protect quarterbacks from late and dangerous hits. In an otherwise brilliant performance, Bowser was ...
Chicago Tribune

5 key developments coming out of the Chicago Bears mini-bye weekend as they wait for Justin Fields to heal — including Darnell Mooney’s focus, Kindle Vildor’s benching and Roquan Smith’s injury

After a mini-bye weekend, the Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Monday to review film from their 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions and hold a short practice. As he recovers from broken ribs, rookie quarterback Justin Fields worked to the side with other injured players during the portion of practice open to the media, and coach Matt Nagy said Bears medical staff still is working through ...
