Toronto Raptors power forward Chris Boucher (back) will not play Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Boucher exited the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons with a sore back and he said it's still affecting his running. Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) is questionable, potentially opening up plenty of minutes for Khem Birch up front. Boucher played over 20 minutes last Thursday for the first time this season, but he followed up with just 11 minutes in the next game before leaving late.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO