Movies

The 6 Best Sondheim Movies to Help Dim the Lights on the Broadway Legend

By Jude Dry
imdb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final curtain has fallen on Stephen Sondheim, maestro of American musical theater, who died at 91 on Friday. The brilliant mind behind “Into The Woods,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Company,” “Sunday in The...

www.imdb.com

New York Post

Stephen Sondheim was a seismic Broadway force

As the houselights went down the other week on the first performance of “Company” since the COVID shutdown, an old man, wearing a ratty sweater, slipped into the theater from a side entrance. If he hoped to be unobtrusive, he failed. The audience recognized him immediately – Stephen Sondheim, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Barbra Streisand, Lea Salonga, more mourn Stephen Sondheim

Tributes quickly flooded social media following the death of Stephen Sondheim as performers and writers alike saluted a giant of the theater:. “Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts…” — Lea Salonga, via Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Stephen Sondheim: London's West End to dim lights for theatre icon

The lights in London's West End will be dimmed as theatres pay tribute to legendary US composer and songwriter Stephen Sondheim who has died aged 91. The composer and lyricist, famous for creating the musical Sweeney Todd, was described as one of theatre's "greatest geniuses" after his death on Friday.
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

Stephen Sondheim, Legendary Musical Theater Composer, Dies at 91

Stephen Sondheim, an iconic fixture in the world of American musical theater with work spanning over half a century, has passed away at the age of 91. The news was confirmed by an announcement from his lawyer and friend F. Richard Pappas (via The New York Times), who indicated that the passing occurred on Friday, November 26th, and that Sondheim had celebrated Thanksgiving with friends the day prior. Sondheim is regarded to be an influential part of 20th-century musical theater, composing the music and lyrics for productions such as Company, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, and Into the Woods, as well as the lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Saturday Night’s Performance of Company Became a Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

“We got the news alert on the train at 96th Street,” Daniel Hrdlicka was telling me tonight as we stood in the aisle of the Jacobs Theatre with his husband, Tyson Jurgens, “and had booked the tickets by 116th.” The tickets were for Company, the Stephen Sondheim–George Furth musical that is now in previews for a December 9 opening, and the news alert had been the startling fact of Sondheim’s death earlier today. “We usually don’t sit down here” — he gestured to his very good seat, on the aisle a few rows back from the stage, “because our theater budget is limited. But … “ He paused, and his point was clear, even before he continued: “We wanted to pay tribute in this very small way.”
THEATER & DANCE
New York Post

Fans erect memorial outside Stephen Sondheim Theatre after death of Broadway legend

Fans mourning the loss of Stephen Sondheim paid tribute to the legendary composer and lyricist outside of his namesake theater in Midtown Friday night. Broadway lovers made a makeshift memorial in front of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on West 43rd Street, leaving bouquets of flowers, notes and a black and white photo of the smiling icon, who died Friday at the age of 91.
PERFORMING ARTS
Variety

Geoffrey Johnson, Casting Director of ‘Cats’ and ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ Dies at 91

Geoffrey Johnson, the casting director for “Cats” and “Les Miserables,” died Friday in New York City at the age of 91, Variety has confirmed. The cause was respiratory failure. In a career that spanned decades, Johnson worked with Broadway legends such as Hal Prince, Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Merrick and Noël Coward. It was Coward who gave Johnson an early break, selecting him to be a stage manager for the Broadway production of “Sail Away,” a 1961 musical that was a key stepping stone in the career of another theater luminary, Elaine Stritch. Johnson became a close friend of Coward, serving as his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
imdb.com

The 5 Best Stephen Sondheim Musicals Ranked

This week we said farewell to the most remarkable musical theatre composer of the 20th century, Stephen Sondheim. At 91 years old, Sondheim completely changed the landscape of what was possible to see on a Broadway stage, and enjoyed a varied career earning him eight Tony Awards (including his Lifetime Achievement Tony from 2008), an Academy Award for his work on "Dick Tracy," eight Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a Laurence Olivier Award, and a 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom. Sondheim's career is untouchable, but anything blessed by his hands is better because of his influence.
ENTERTAINMENT
AOL Corp

Stars react to the death of Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim: 'Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges'

Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim has died at 91. The composer-lyricist, whose hits included West Side Story, Sweeney Todd and Sunday in the Park With George, passed away in his Connecticut home on Nov. 26, one day after Thanksgiving. Beloved by the theater community and beyond for his innovative approach to the medium, Sondheim was celebrated by a slew of stars in the wake of his death, who used social media to express their sorrow over his passing.
CELEBRITIES
WBOY 12 News

Broadway icon, lyricist behind ‘West Side Story’ Stephen Sondheim dead at 91

NEW YORK — Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects, has died. He was 91. Sondheim’s death was announced by his Texas-based attorney, Rick Pappas, who told […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Christine Baranski Hails Stephen Sondheim as a Giant of Musical Theater: ‘We All Feel Like Orphans’

For Christine Baranski and a generation of musical theater stars, Stephen Sondheim, the legendary Broadway composer who died on Friday at 91, was nothing less than a father figure, a musical giant and an inspiration. “Even though he was 91 we are blindsided by the loss. We all feel like orphans,”  Baranski told Variety as she paid tribute to the creative force behind such landmark theater productions as “West Side Story,” “Company,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Follies,” “A Little Night Music,” “Sunday in the Park With George,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Into the Woods” and “Assassins.” Baranski got to know Sondheim well during the...
MUSIC
imdb.com

Chicago Tribune

Stephen Sondheim devoured cinema. Here’s how his movie love fed his own work, on stage and screen

Stephen Sondheim fans all have their own benchmarks of discovery. First time I fell in love with an original Broadway cast album: age 14, maybe 15, ”A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” checked out from the Racine Public Library, downtown branch in Wisconsin. First time I ever really listened to an emotionally complicated song lyric: “Sorry/Grateful,” from “Company,” an alarmingly ...
CHICAGO, IL
imdb.com

West Side Story Early Buzz: Could It Be? Yes It Could. Something's Coming, Something Good!

We've written this a lot over the duration of the pandemic, but regardless of how ubiquitous the sentence has become, it's still true. The long-delayed ["Insert Movie Title Here"] is finally on the way! In this case, "Insert Movie Title Here" is Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," the very highly anticipated adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical. The play was written by Arthur Laurents and Jerome Robbins with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by the truly iconic Stephen Sondheim.
MOVIES
TheConversationAU

Here's to the ladies who lunch: one of Sondheim's greatest achievements was writing complex women

The most eclectic of music theatre composers was not only a gifted wordsmith and lyricist, but also had a truly original compositional voice. Stephen Sondheim, who died at home on the weekend at 91, had a singular ability to craft narrative in short, poignant moments, with constantly evolving, twisting and turning motifs in melodies and harmonies that signify, place, time, feeling, emotion and sensory experience. He built a score by taking an idea – either lyrical or musical – turning it upside down and spinning it around to reveal a different view. It is clear Sondheim enjoyed the play...
ENTERTAINMENT

