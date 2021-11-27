The X Factor's Thomas Wells Dead at 46 After Horrifying Accident

Arlene Dahl, the glamorous 1950s actress who later became a beauty writer and cosmetics executive, died on Monday in New York. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas, posted on Facebook, saying, "She was the most positive influence on my life. I will remember her laughter, her joy, her dignity as she navigated the challenges that she faced. Never an ill word about anyone crossed her lips. Her ability to forgive left me speechless at times. She truly was a force of nature and as we got closer in my adult life, I leaned on her more and more as my life counselor and the person I knew that lived and loved to the fullest."

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO