The X Factor's Thomas Wells Dead at 46 After Horrifying Accident

imdb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Jessica Wells spoke to E! News about the loss of her husband and former X-Factor star Thomas Wells, praising him as a "awesome, unique...

www.imdb.com

Robin Grossmann
2d ago

Unexpected death can happen at any time. Don't forget to be nice, show respect, and give more hugs.

own opinions
2d ago

Condolences for the family. To the editors and authors of the article, this is a total trash piece. Even with sparse information you should’ve been able to produce better content.

Kaylee Nizza
2d ago

Condolences to his family and friends. My uncle worked there and had to medically retired due to the chemicals used at the tire plant and had to have a lung transplant because of it. A family friend who was my dad and uncle’s best friend worked there as well and also had to medically retire as well do to the chemicals used to make tires. This accident is heartbreaking.

