Ja Morant has become one of the most fun players in the NBA but the Grizzlies’ young star left Friday night’s game against the Hawks with a leg injury. Still in the early parts of the 2021-22 NBA season, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been making a bid to be considered among the young superstars in the league. Coming into Friday’s matchup against the Hawks, Morant was averaging an impressive 25.3 points, 7.1 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals as he clearly made a leap.

