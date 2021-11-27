ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZ State Senator Wendy Rogers Joins QAnon Attacks On Kyle Rittenhouse, Alleging Communist Ties

By ADI Staff Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off of his acquittal on all charges, Kyle Rittenhouse recently gave a long interview to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, detailing the entire experience and its impact on himself and his family. The interview received both high ratings and positive reviews, but Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers took exception to...

Comments / 17

Jim Kelso
16h ago

I would have voted for her but very unlikely to do that now , He was tried in a court of Law by his peers and found not guilty . Now I will work to see that you are not elected

12
Rebecca Galloway
1d ago

Leave yhe poor kid alone he was defending himself before he was killed. I would have done the same thing. I'm not going to let those 3 guys was criminals kill me, I glad he took care of them so we don't have to pay our taxes on them. That's great too.

7
John Perna
2d ago

what you don't understand self defense, shame on you. you won't get my vote.

15
HuffingtonPost

QAnon Believers Rattled After Kyle Rittenhouse Calls Extremist Lawyer Lin Wood 'Insane'

QAnon followers were taken aback this week when acquitted gunman Kyle Rittenhouse slammed extremist lawyer and longtime QAnon acolyte Lin Wood as “insane.”. As Rittenhouse and Wood faced off against each other, QAnon backers were speaking out in support of the lawyer — or the gunman — indicating a possible fracture in the far-right conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
Fox News

Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to honor Kyle Rittenhouse with Congressional Gold Medal

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., recently introduced a bill calling for Kyle Rittenhouse to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, according to reports. The award is the highest honor bestowed by Congress. Recent recipients have included law enforcement officers who responded to January’s U.S. Capitol Riot and the 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan during the summer.
KENOSHA, WI
Vice

Kyle Rittenhouse Has Set Off a QAnon Civil War

While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Oklahoma senator pens ‘Kyle’s Law’ for victims of ‘malicious’ prosecution after Rittenhouse case

A state senator from Oklahoma has proposed a law named after Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse that would compensate what it calls victims of “malicious prosecution,” in honour of the 18-year-old, who was acquitted on murder charges last week after shooting three people during August 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and riots in Wisconsin.State senator Nathan Dahm, a Republican, proposed “Kyle’s Law” on Tuesday. It would have the state compensate those charged with murder but found not guilty due to justifiable homicide, such as self-defence.“Kyle Rittenhouse should never have been charged. The video evidence from early on showed it was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

‘He’s Insane… He Thinks He’s God’: Kyle Rittenhouse Says Ex-Lawyer Lin Wood Was Fired for His ‘QAnon and Election Fraud Stuff’

Kyle Rittenhouse said in a new interview that Lin Wood was fired as his lawyer because of his “insane” political conspiracy-mongering. Wood, you may recall, was one of the craziest fringe voices pushing lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. At one point Donald Trump retweeted Wood saying top Georgia Republican officials will be going to jail soon.
RELIGION
NBC News

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial exposed the problem with electing judges

Kenosha County, Wisconsin, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, caught a lot of shrapnel from observers over the course of the proceedings, mostly from those who felt Rittenhouse was guilty of a crime despite being found not guilty on all charges. Members of the Twitterati called him “clownish,” “dishonorable,” even a “blatant racist.”
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Washington Post

Rep. Greene introduces bill to award Congress’s highest honor to Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has introduced a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal — the legislative branch’s highest honor — to Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who last week was found not guilty of homicide and other charges related to his fatal shooting of two men during a protest against police violence last year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
milwaukeesun.com

Rittenhouse tapped for Congressional Gold Medal

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) is calling for teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, fresh from his acquittal on homicide charges, to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for ?protecting? his community from rioters. Greene introduced a bill that calls for awarding the prestigious medal to Rittenhouse because he "protected the community...
KENOSHA, WI
iheart.com

What's Next for Kyle Rittenhouse?

Governor DeSantis wants the Florida Legislature to approve a billion dollar gasoline tax holiday. With gasoline prices under the Biden administration now at their highest point in years, DeSantis wants to take a billion dollars out of the state treasury to fund a temporary suspension of the 26.5 cent state tax on every gallon of gas we buy. I think it's a brilliant move politically, as we move toward the 2022 elections. All Floridians, regardless of their politics will know they have Ron Desantis to thank for getting a break from sky high prices at the pump! We'll look at how much you'd save if the gas tax holiday gets passed, which I predict it will.
POLITICS
CBS News

NAACP president says Rittenhouse trial was a "warning shot" that "vigilante justice" can be allowed

Washington — NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said Kyle Rittenhouse's trial was a "warning shot" for Black communities that "vigilante justice" can be allowed in this country or "in particular communities." Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday on all charges in the August 2020 shootings of three men, including two who were killed, amid protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Teenage shooter Rittenhouse meets with former President Trump

Former President Donald Trump has defended acquitted teenager Kyle Rittenhouse. Mr Trump said the teenager should not have faced a trial. "If he didn't pull that trigger, that guy that put the gun to his head, in one-quarter of a second, he was going to pull the trigger - Kyle would've been dead."
PUBLIC SAFETY

