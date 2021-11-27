ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fulton, TN

5-year-old South Fulton girl accidentally shot and killed on Thanksgiving, family says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6WQj_0d7lMGWR00
Khalis Eberhart (Family)

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in the City of South Fulton are investigating after a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed on Thanksgiving.

Khalis Eberhart’s family told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that the fatal shooting was an accident after a child hit a gun that was sitting on a chair, causing it to go off.

Police say they were called to The Garden of Camp Creek Apartments on Washington Road Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Neighbors in the complex told Lincoln that Khalis’ father ran with her in his arms to paramedics. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

“Khalis was a very smart girl, she was very outgoing,” said Khalis’ grandmother, Tracy Towne.

The family says the loss of Khalis was shocking and traumatic.

“Khalis, she kept a smile on her face, happy little child,” Towne said.

Police say Khalis was shot in the chest after another child in the home picked up the gun.

The family says Khalis was a twin and it’s going to take a village to help her siblings get through their grief.

“I know it’s going to be difficult for them because twins do share a bond that people don’t understand,” Towne said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police say they are still investigating the shooting.

For now, the family is focusing on burying Khalis. If you would like to help with those costs, you can donate via Cash App account $Freightbrokerage.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Family of young girl who died at Douglasville gas station had just moved to area, neighbors say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Deputies are working to unravel exactly how a child was shot and ended up dying at a Douglasville gas station over the weekend. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in Douglas County, where the girl was apparently shot at a home on Vicki Lane on Saturday. For some reason, the child’s family left the house and stopped at the Marathon gas station on Stewart Mill Road about three blocks away.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
South Fulton, TN
Crime & Safety
City
South Fulton, TN
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Thanksgiving#Old South#Police#Little Child#Channel 2#Ashli#Wsb Tv News#Grady Memorial Hospital#Cash App#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida sheriff: 2 men stole $935K in wooden pallets and trucks

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida men are facing charges after detectives say they stole $704,487 in wooden pallets and 25 semi-trailers. Bobby Herrera, the owner of JCI Pallet, was allegedly caught on video removing seven semi-trailers full of wooden pallets, WFLA reported. Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they confronted Herrera with the video, to which he responded, “That looks like me.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
100K+
Followers
77K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy