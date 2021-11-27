5-year-old South Fulton girl accidentally shot and killed on Thanksgiving, family says

Khalis Eberhart (Family)

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in the City of South Fulton are investigating after a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed on Thanksgiving.

Khalis Eberhart’s family told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that the fatal shooting was an accident after a child hit a gun that was sitting on a chair, causing it to go off.

Police say they were called to The Garden of Camp Creek Apartments on Washington Road Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Neighbors in the complex told Lincoln that Khalis’ father ran with her in his arms to paramedics. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

“Khalis was a very smart girl, she was very outgoing,” said Khalis’ grandmother, Tracy Towne.

The family says the loss of Khalis was shocking and traumatic.

“Khalis, she kept a smile on her face, happy little child,” Towne said.

Police say Khalis was shot in the chest after another child in the home picked up the gun.

The family says Khalis was a twin and it’s going to take a village to help her siblings get through their grief.

“I know it’s going to be difficult for them because twins do share a bond that people don’t understand,” Towne said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police say they are still investigating the shooting.

For now, the family is focusing on burying Khalis. If you would like to help with those costs, you can donate via Cash App account $Freightbrokerage.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group