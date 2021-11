COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Notre Dame opens next season at Ohio State football, it will be breaking in a new head coach. In the second seismic college football coaching departure in as many days, LSU hired Brian Kelly away from the Fighting Irish. Kelly had coached Notre Dame to playoff appearances in two of the last three seasons. At 11-1, the team remains in contention for a berth this season.

OHIO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO