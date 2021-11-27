Inflation will 'impact everyone': Tom Griffin

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials touted the idea of a high-efficacy vaccine that could combat the deadly illness’ spread through the global population. Nearly two years into the pandemic, various vaccines have been developed and distributed with varying success. With nearly 60% of the United States vaccinated, it would be more beneficial to the global community for high-income nations to distribute doses overseas to low-income countries in order to mitigate the global effects of the pandemic.

