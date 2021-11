BIG RAPIDS – It’s getting close to the winter sports season and time to start thinking about high school hockey. Actually, this is the third week to start thinking about high school hockey, which started practices on Nov. 1. Coach Tim Blashill’s team had a scrimmage at Saginaw on Friday against two opponents and is scheduled to open the season this weekend at the Sault Ste. Marie Tournament on Friday and Saturday and open at home on Thanksgiving Eve against Cadillac.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO