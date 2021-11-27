ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

High school football semifinals schedule for Saturday, November 27

By Cam Lavallee
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

To tomorrow, and two more Section IV teams trying to book their trip back up to Syracuse next weekend to play for a state championship.

Beginning at noon, the Class C semifinal between #2 Chenango Forks and #3 East Rochester.

The winner of that game gets the winner of the other semifinal match-up which features Schuylerville of Section II and Dobbs Ferry of Section I.

And then at 3:00 PM, we have the Class B semi with #1 Maine-Endwell taking on #2 Western New York Maritime.

Whoever advances in that one will face the winner of Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk of Section II and Pleasantville of Section I.

