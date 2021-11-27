High school football semifinals schedule for Saturday, November 27
To tomorrow, and two more Section IV teams trying to book their trip back up to Syracuse next weekend to play for a state championship.
Beginning at noon, the Class C semifinal between #2 Chenango Forks and #3 East Rochester.
The winner of that game gets the winner of the other semifinal match-up which features Schuylerville of Section II and Dobbs Ferry of Section I.
And then at 3:00 PM, we have the Class B semi with #1 Maine-Endwell taking on #2 Western New York Maritime.
Whoever advances in that one will face the winner of Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk of Section II and Pleasantville of Section I.
