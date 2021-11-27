ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Mexico lays out conditions for restart of 'Remain in Mexico' program

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZbKN_0d7lKk1N00

The Mexican government has laid out various requests it wants met before the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico'' program is reinstated after a federal judge ordered the Biden administration to restart it.

"The government of Mexico ... has raised various concerns of a humanitarian nature regarding the asylum procedure in the United States," the Mexican Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday, per Reuters.

Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador have yet to agree to restart the program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, which requires asylum-seekers to live in Mexico as they await determination of their applications in the U.S.

Mexico is asking that development programs for southern Mexico and Central America be accelerated in an effort to address the root causes of migration. Additionally, Mexico asked that migrants get medical attention and COVID-19 vaccines and requested "additional resources" for shelters and assistance with legal advice, the news service added.

"The Government of Mexico emphasizes that ... it requires the Government of the United States to promptly address these humanitarian measures," the Foreign Ministry also said, adding that it "awaits a formal response from the United States government," according to Reuters.

Last month, the Biden administration said it was prepared to reimplement the program in mid-November if it could get agreement from the neighboring government.

Axios reported on Wednesday that the White House plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to asylum-seekers under the program, which sources said could restart within a week, though the administration said that would depend on Mexico.

The moves to restart the Trump-era program, which led to 70,000 asylum-seekers being sent back to Mexico, was prompted by Texas and Missouri winning legal battles that claimed the Biden administration was too quick to retract the policy.

Comments / 18

deanna lightner
2d ago

Why is the United States always told to give, give, while they sit on their butts doing nothing? Why does Mexico allow the caravans to pass their borders? Is this Mexico's way of forcing us to change laws favoring their citizens and other countries illegals? Or a way to garner more money from the United States?Either way is not good for the USA.It's time for the countries to step up and pull their heads out of their behinds and take care of their COUNTRIES NOW. It's past time to maybe force those countries to care for their own.

Reply(1)
5
Related
New York Post

Hundreds form migrant caravan on way to US border

Yet another caravan of migrants has set off from southern Mexico, saying they are determined to make their way to the US border. Like similar caravans in recent months, hundreds of migrants, who are mainly from Haiti, Central America and Venezuela, began walking Friday from Tapachula, a city on the Guatemalan border, according to a report.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
elreporterosf.com

Migrant caravan headed to US border amid Mexico tensions

The group has seen dwindling numbers amid harsh conditions and standoffs with Mexican authorities as it heads north. A group of mostly Central American migrants and asylum seekers walking across southern Mexico will now head to the US border, rather than Mexico City as originally planned, a leader has said.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

U.S. still seeking agreement from Mexico on return of asylum seekers

MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration and Mexico have not yet agreed to restart a Trump-era program obliging asylum seekers to await U.S. court hearingsin Mexico,because certain conditions must first be met, two Mexican officials said on Wednesday. News outlet Axios reported earlier that returns under the...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Central America#Mexican#Trump#Reuters#The Foreign Ministry#Axios#The White House
New York Post

Biden could reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy as early as next week

President Biden is set to reinstate the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” immigration program as soon as next week after multiple attempts to end the policy, according to reports. Migrant adults enrolled in the program will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine — a change in how the policy looked under former...
MEXICO, NY
informnny.com

Mexico breaks up second migrant march

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a group of hundreds of mainly Haitian and Central American migrants who had started walking north have agreed to be separated and taken by bus to several cities to apply for humanitarian visas. The migrant march had set out on Nov. 18 with...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Caravan migrants accept Mexico visa deal to disperse

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants in southern Mexico have accepted a government offer to quit a U.S.-bound caravan in exchange for Mexican visas, officials said on Tuesday night. The caravan is one of two large groups of migrants, many from Central America and the Caribbean, that left the...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
wtvbam.com

Haitian migrants in southern Mexico press officials to let them move freely

TAPACHULA (Reuters) – Several thousand Haitian migrants on Monday clustered outside a stadium in southern Mexico that has been re-purposed into a migration office, urging authorities to let them pass freely through Mexico. Two caravans of migrants largely from Haiti and Central America have departed from the southern city of...
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Struggling Venezuelans put faith in latest Mexico migrant caravan

VILLA COMALTITLAN, Mexico (Reuters) – Hundreds of Venezuelans are in a migrant caravan that departed this week from Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala, according to organizers, just as Mexico is mulling tighter restrictions on their access to the country. Reuters spoke with a dozen Venezuelans who said they had left...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Mexico says United States will invest to help tackle migration

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States will invest in Central America and southern Mexico to promote development and help contain immigration, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday, following a leaders' summit in Washington. Speaking at a news conference after talks between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

The Hill

397K+
Followers
47K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy