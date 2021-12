The Vancouver Canucks have gotten off to a very poor start in 2021-22, and as a result numerous players are being discussed in trade rumors. One of those players is Brock Boeser, who not long ago was seen as one of the bright young faces of this franchise. The 24-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract which has a cap hit of $5.875 million, has struggled early on this season with four goals and eight points in 17 games. Despite the struggles however, he isn't a fan of recent trade rumors involving his name, nor does he understand them.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO