Things got a little crazy between the Shreveport Mudbugs and Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League Saturday night. Following a hit on a player in the third period, the two teams would break out into a line brawl, with several players squaring off with each other. Then, just when it seems like things are under control - even the adorable kids with little buckets were sent out on the ice to pick up the stray equipment left around - the two head coaches get into a heated argument and both end up getting ejected. The announcer also indicated that a player was shouting at fans and giving them the finger, although the camera never shows it. Check it out:

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO