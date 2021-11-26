ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China's crackdown on Hong Kong fuels fears in Taiwan

The Press
The Press
 3 days ago

As China cracked down on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong,...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Daring smugglers ferry millions of dollars of illegal, unregulated meat into China each year via Hong Kong's waterways, and the government can't seem to stop them

It sounds like a scene straight out of an action flick: speedboats flying across the channel between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland under the clandestine cover of darkness, fleeing police hot on their tail. But in this story, these boats carry an unlikely bounty: stashes of frozen meat, often...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Crackdown#Cnn#Taiwanese
dallassun.com

In ongoing crackdown, Hong Kong denies reentry to Economist journalist

Hong Kong has refused to renew the visa of an Australian journalist from the Economist, amidst a crackdown on free speech and dissent in the former British colony. The Economist's Sue-lin Wong is one of several foreign journalists working in Hong Kong who has been forced out of the island in recent years.
CHINA
ihsmarkit.com

Hong Kong dividend index points under China's regulatory reset

• As waves of regulatory reform of mainland China swept through Hang Seng Index (HSI), market concerns are reflected in the downward trending index price since October, contrary to the upbeat dividend yield. • The dividend index points (DIPs) of HSI are expected to increase from 708.5 in 2021 to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NBC News

Hong Kong launches wild boar hunt as animal attacks lead to crackdown

HONG KONG — They’ve taken subway rides, loitered at pedestrian crossings and been fed by local residents. But now wild boars have finally gone a step too far for authorities in Hong Kong. Increasing incidents involving the animals, which have long roamed the hills and hiking trails surrounding the bustling...
ANIMALS
wincountry.com

China’s Weibo cleared for Hong Kong secondary listing -filings

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese social media company Weibo Corporation has been approved by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing committee to sell shares in the city, according to regulatory filings, giving it a secondary listing alongside New York. Weibo not specify how much China’s largest microblogging platform is looking...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

China to reopen border with Hong Kong in early December, SCMP says

(Nov 19): Travellers from Hong Kong will be allowed to enter mainland China without quarantine starting from the first week of December, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported late on Thursday (Nov 18), citing two unidentified official sources from the mainland. The number of visitors will initially be limited...
CORONAVIRUS
TechCrunch

China’s AI giant SenseTime readies Hong Kong IPO

Founded in 2014, SenseTime was christened as one of China’s four “AI Dragons” alongside Megvii, CloudWalk and Yitu. In the second half of the 2010s, their algorithms found much demand from businesses and governments hoping to turn real-life data into actionable insights. Cameras embedded with their AI models watch city streets 24 hours a day. Malls use their sensing solutions to track and predict crowds on the premises.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC San Diego

Hong Kong's Hang Seng to Remove Evergrande From Its China Enterprises Index

Hong Kong's benchmark provider Hang Seng announced it will remove troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande from one of its indexes — the China Enterprises index. At the same time, the index provider will add Chinese giants JD and Netease to its main benchmark Hang Seng index. All the changes take effect Dec. 6.
ECONOMY
The Millennial Source

Hong Kong’s COVID-19 response, explained

Hong Kong’s approach follows mainland China’s, whereby the government has adopted the zero-COVID-19 strategy, which means how it sounds – they won’t reopen until case numbers hit zero. What’s Hong Kong’s tourism industry like?. Before COVID-19, Hong Kong was considered the most visited city in the world, and the tourism...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Los Angeles

Japan, Hong Kong Drop More Than 2% Each as Asia-Pacific Markets Slip Amid Renewed Covid Fears

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Friday trade, with Japanese stocks leading losses regionally as fears of a new Covid variant weighed on investor sentiment. The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 2.53% to close at 28,751.62 while the Topix index fell 2.01% to 1,984.98. Shares of SoftBank Group plummeted 5.19% following a Bloomberg report that Chinese regulators have asked Didi, which the Japanese conglomerate holds a sizable stake in, to delist from the U.S.
MARKETS
Reuters

Hong Kong and China move closer to partial border reopening

HONG KONG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and Chinese authorities said a meeting on Thursday moved them closer to partially reopening the border between them, as the two governments dig their heels in as among the last in the world pursuing a zero-COVID-19 strategy. The global financial hub has...
CHINA
Financial Times

Hong Kong-listed China government bond ETFs attract huge inflows

Hong Kong-listed exchange traded funds that invest in China Treasury and government bonds have attracted huge inflows even while the corporate bond market is rocked by an increasing number of defaults. The interest in China’s government bonds has been spurred by investors seeking returns in a low-interest rate environment, as...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Japan, Hong Kong down more than 2% on fears over new virus strain

Japan -2.69%. Tokyo core CPI +0.3% Y/Y in November vs forecast of +0.4%, as electricity and fuel costs surged due to higher global energy prices. The uptick in prices highlights the chance nationwide inflation will pick up in coming months as pressures from raw material shortages gradually pass through to retailers to consumers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
27K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy