ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Local businesses get ready for Small Business Saturday

By Jamie DeLine
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7jNV_0d7lIiBV00

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– With everything small business owners have had to go through during this pandemic, the Troy Business Improvement District said shopping local is more important now than ever.

“Not only are you helping friends and neighbors that are offering a unique product or service, that you can’t find anywhere else, you’re also making sure you have no supply chain issues when it comes to getting the gifts you’d need for this holiday season,” said Geoff Brault, Executive Director of Troy Business Improvement District.

Unique gifts like those that can be found at Trap Sole Kitchen, a new business in Troy specializing in sneakers.

“Probably 99.5% of the sneakers that we have that we sell in the store, you can’t go into any store in the mall. None of these shoes will be on the shelf. These are shoes that they only released online or they only released in a particular retail store in maybe like California or New York City, but the day that they were released they were either sold out or they never made them to a shelf,” said Frank Thompson, Trap Sole Kitchen.

Here, customers can see them displayed in-person, making it a special buying experience.
In the same building, shoppers can also find other local businesses such as Authentic Establishments, a boutique focused on beauty and fashion.

‘If you come here and purchase something, more than likely, you won’t be able to go anywhere else to purchase it. Everything’s one of a kind,” explained Currin Hughes and Shatoya Vasquez, owners of Authentic Establishments.

Just down the road is Romanation Jewelers. From bracelets to diamond earrings, practically everything is on sale.

“If you need to buy a gift, now is the time to do it because the sale is basically just for today and tomorrow,” said Jim Cook.

All three businesses say while Black Friday has been profitable, they are anticipating an increased number of customers tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Big changes expected in Tannersville after village wins $10 million in DRI funding

TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Millions in state funding is set to boost Tannersville as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a program that’s provided funds to other parts of the Capital Region since its inception in 2016. “Well it’s definitely going to mean transformational change and it will be generational change,” said Dr. Lee McGunnigle, […]
TANNERSVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Riverview Orchards

REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fall may be over, but that doesn’t mean the seasonal treats have to end! This week’s Off the Beaten Path comes from a NEWS10 viewer who insisted I traveled to this small family orchard to try one item: apple cider donuts! Need to find a special holiday present for a loved […]
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy