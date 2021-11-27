Local businesses get ready for Small Business Saturday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– With everything small business owners have had to go through during this pandemic, the Troy Business Improvement District said shopping local is more important now than ever.

“Not only are you helping friends and neighbors that are offering a unique product or service, that you can’t find anywhere else, you’re also making sure you have no supply chain issues when it comes to getting the gifts you’d need for this holiday season,” said Geoff Brault, Executive Director of Troy Business Improvement District.

Unique gifts like those that can be found at Trap Sole Kitchen, a new business in Troy specializing in sneakers.

“Probably 99.5% of the sneakers that we have that we sell in the store, you can’t go into any store in the mall. None of these shoes will be on the shelf. These are shoes that they only released online or they only released in a particular retail store in maybe like California or New York City, but the day that they were released they were either sold out or they never made them to a shelf,” said Frank Thompson, Trap Sole Kitchen.

Here, customers can see them displayed in-person, making it a special buying experience.

In the same building, shoppers can also find other local businesses such as Authentic Establishments, a boutique focused on beauty and fashion.

‘If you come here and purchase something, more than likely, you won’t be able to go anywhere else to purchase it. Everything’s one of a kind,” explained Currin Hughes and Shatoya Vasquez, owners of Authentic Establishments.

Just down the road is Romanation Jewelers. From bracelets to diamond earrings, practically everything is on sale.

“If you need to buy a gift, now is the time to do it because the sale is basically just for today and tomorrow,” said Jim Cook.

All three businesses say while Black Friday has been profitable, they are anticipating an increased number of customers tomorrow.

