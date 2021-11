Tim Tszyu 153.2 (69.52kg) vs. Takeshi Inoue 153.6 (69.68kg) (WBO global and Asia Pacific super welterweight titles) Tim Tszyu [on how he feels after making weight] “It’s alright, at least I made it and I’m coming for his head now. You’ve got to enjoy yourself. It’s all part of fight week. This is fun. I hope he’s had a great holiday here. The holiday ends tomorrow. Let him do what he wants. One thing I know is that I’m coming for his head and his body. It only ends one way. I’m coming for him.”

