🏀 KU Battles #11/10 Tennessee, Falling 68-58

Five minutes into Monday's basketball game against Shasta College, it looked like the Falcons might completely blow away the Knights. An 11-0 run to open the game and a 17-4 lead looked pretty secure at that point, but FLC head coach Ali Mollet knows how quickly momentum can change. Sure enough, by halftime the Knights had seized a 5-point lead (36-31), then held off the Falcons down the stretch to win by one point, 68-67. Ironically, the Falcons outscored the visitors in three of the four quarters, but it was the second quarter meltdown that doomed their fate. Still, the Falcons put themselves in a position to win, trailing by one point with 4 seconds to play. After a timeout, they worked the ball inside to sophomore forward Delaney Keddie, but the Knights' defense converged and forced a difficult shot that wouldn't fall, then grabbed the rebound to seal the deal.

SHASTA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO