ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

🏀 KU Battles #11/10 Tennessee, Falling 68-58

kuathletics.com
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Kansas Women’s Basketball suffered its first defeat of the 2021-22 season on Friday, Nov. 26, in the South Point Shootout, falling 68-58 to #11/10-ranked Tennessee at South Point Arena. The Jayhawks were led by Holly Kersgeiter, who scored a season-high 19 points and recorded eight...

kuathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Nichols: Celebrate, Tennessee, Because Josh Heupel’s Vols Are Just Getting Started

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Let's be honest here. This game was never really in question. Not when Hendon Hooker almost threw an interception on 3rd-and-13, not when Tennessee's typically hot-starting offense mustered just 51 yards in the first quarter, not when Vanderbilt receiver Will Sheppard hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass to end the first half, and not even when the Commodores pulled within 17 in the second half.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
andthevalleyshook.com

LSU Tiger Head Coach Name Game: SEC

At last we are in the SEC. The conference which LSU calls home is also home to an incredible deep group of sitting head coaches and coordinators who could be on the Tigers radar. This conversation has to start with Texas a&M head man Jimbo Fisher. His appeal as a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Updated entering Conference Championship week

College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
mysoutex.com

Eagles drop battle with Falls City

The Woodsboro Eagles football squad may have been looking ahead to a playoff battle this week, dropping the regular-season finale against Falls City by a score of 48-0. Finishing 3-6 in the regular season, the Eagles nonetheless claimed a playoff position with all three wins coming in district play. The squad secured a playoff spot with district wins over Pettus, Runge and Agua Dulce.
FALLS CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Field Goals#Jayhawks#Ut
WIFR

Regents let halftime lead slip away, fall to Dubuque 58-47

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford University women’s basketball team went into the break leading 32-22. However, the Regents offense went cold in the second half, as the University of Dubuque outscored them by 21 in the second half to get the win 58-47. The Regents were led in scoring by Anaya Davis with a game-high 20. The freshman also pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds.
ROCKFORD, IL
Houston Chronicle

Trojans survive furious Clear Falls rally to claim 71-68 win

SOUTH HOUSTON - At the time, they seemed like two meaningless, though successful free throw attempts. Those two free-throw attempts that found the bottom of the net were definitely meaningless at the time since it put South Houston in front 44-17. But that 27-point advantage would prove tremendously important by game’s end because it was just big enough to hold off a furious Clear Falls rally, enabling the Trojans to hold on for a 71-68 non-district win over the Knights in the Trojans Gym Tuesday night.
SOUTH HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ngscsports.com

River Hawks Fall, 80-58, against Oklahoma State at HOF Showcase

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Paced by 10 points from senior Everette Hammond (Silver Spring, Md.), the UMass Lowell River Hawks men’s basketball team (2-1) fell, 80-58, against Big 12 opponent Oklahoma State (3-1) in the first game of the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase on Tuesday. “We faced a really...
OKLAHOMA STATE
big12sports.com

BU, KU and TTU Capture Week 11 Football Awards

Kansas’ Devin Neal (offensive) and Baylor’s Terrel Bernard (defensive), along with Texas Tech’s Jonathan Garibay (special teams) and Donovan Smith (newcomer) picked up Big 12 Football Player of the Week honors. Bernard collected his fourth career award while Garibay was recognized for the second time this season. Neal rushed for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
flcfalcons.com

Falcon women fall to Shasta, 68-67

Five minutes into Monday's basketball game against Shasta College, it looked like the Falcons might completely blow away the Knights. An 11-0 run to open the game and a 17-4 lead looked pretty secure at that point, but FLC head coach Ali Mollet knows how quickly momentum can change. Sure enough, by halftime the Knights had seized a 5-point lead (36-31), then held off the Falcons down the stretch to win by one point, 68-67. Ironically, the Falcons outscored the visitors in three of the four quarters, but it was the second quarter meltdown that doomed their fate. Still, the Falcons put themselves in a position to win, trailing by one point with 4 seconds to play. After a timeout, they worked the ball inside to sophomore forward Delaney Keddie, but the Knights' defense converged and forced a difficult shot that wouldn't fall, then grabbed the rebound to seal the deal.
SHASTA, CA
247Sports

UTSA Falls To A&M-CC 77-58

UTSA Basketball dropped to 3-3 on the season following a 77-58 loss to Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Sunday at the Convocation Center. The Roadrunners struggled offensively all game long shooting in the low thirties percentage from the field. For the contest, UTSA shot just 31.9% from the field. “Poor...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy