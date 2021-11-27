'The only thing we leave behind is what we leave others'

Sending it home: This lantern from the old Wiley High School gymnasium in Terre Haute has spent half its life in Florida with Jane McMillen. Her late first husband rescued the lantern as Wiley was being demolished in 1971, and it moved with them to Miami in 1972. Fifty years later, the lantern (shown here with McMillen earlier this month) is back in Terre Haute at the Vigo County Historical Museum, thanks to a cross-country effort by a handful of Wiley grads.Photo provided

Terre Haute remains a fond memory for Jane McMillen.

Born Sarah Jane Stogsdill, she grew up here, graduated from Wiley High School in 1957, married Ray Southerland and started a family with three sons.

“Life was good,” Jane said last week.

That fondness inspired her to find a new home this year for an old lantern that hung outside the Wiley gym until its demolition in 1971. Jane’s late husband, Ray, bought the lantern for her at the demolition site. They took it with them when the family moved to Florida in 1972 and displayed it outside their home for many years.

Jane kept it until she and her second husband, Bert McMillen, downsized and had no space for it in their new Miami residence. A quest to return the lantern to Terre Haute began this past summer, and with the help of fellow Wiley alums, it’s now being preserved in the Vigo County Historical Museum. (See story on Page C1.)

Jane is thrilled the remnant of their bygone alma mater is back in her hometown. “I might’ve had it in my possession, but it really belongs to all of us,” she said of all Wiley alumni.

That perspective colors her remembrances of her family and Terre Haute, where they had good times, even when life got rough.

Rougher than most of us could imagine, even in this pandemic era.

Jane and Ray, then a Vigo County deputy sheriff and criminology student at Indiana State University, had three young sons in 1967 — Steve, age 6; Jeff, 4; and Michael 2. Jeff was diagnosed with leukemia. While awaiting Jeff’s blood transfusion, Jane discovered a lump on little Michael’s back. Jeff died two days later. Two weeks later, doctors confirmed a tumor was on Michael’s spine.

After years of treatments and surgery, Michael died as a teenager in 1981, nine years after they moved to Florida. Ray’s ISU degree had helped him land a job there with the Dade County Police Department. Seven weeks after Michael passed away, Ray died from brain tumors at age 43.

“At that point, all I had left was Steve,” Jane said.

Steve developed bone cancer and had a leg amputated, yet went on to become a lawyer in Miami and married. After coping with multiple cancers, including brain tumors, and treatments for nearly two decades, Steve died in 1997 at age 36.

Through all those travails, the family participated in research at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health in Washington, D.C. The researchers tracked a rare genetic flaw in Ray’s lineage, dating back at least to the mid-1800s, that caused the cancers in the family, Jane said.

The research required numerous trips to Washington. “I don’t even remember how many times,” Jane said.

In fact, doctors were treating Ray’s tumors in Washington while Michael was also gravely ill in a Cincinnati hospital. Jane shuttled between the two cities’ medical centers, finally returning to Ray’s bedside to tell him Michael had passed away. She had an accident in the van on her drive there. Once there, Ray was too ill to comprehend the news, and died weeks later after being taken back to Florida.

“It was a pretty rough year,” Jane said.

Once, she asked a doctor at the National Institutes of Health if their participation in the research had done any good. “He said, ‘You can’t imagine,’” Jane recalled.

Indeed, their participation in those early studies, which began in the 1960s, led to breakthroughs in detecting genetic predispositions for cancer.

“It was not an easy situation,” Jane said, “because it disrupted our lives quite a bit. But we couldn’t think of doing it any other way. And, it wasn’t just my decision. It was ours.”

As an adult, Steve told his mom that he hoped to have children someday — a wish that didn’t happen. Given the family’s predisposition for cancer, Jane asked him why he still would want children.

“Because life’s worth it,” he answered.

Jane remarried in 1988 to Bert McMillen, an airline pilot, and they marked their 32nd anniversary this year. Steve came to live with them in their Florida home after the cancers worsened his health, and Bert helped care for him. “He’s been wonderful. He managed to support me and my son, even through the hardest of times,” Jane said of Bert.

“Some women don’t find a good husband in their lives,” she added. “I found two.”

Likewise, Jane feels blessed to have had her sons in her life. She reminded Ray of that once, when he apologized for the family’s health hardships. “I wouldn’t have not had those children,” she said. “It was wonderful. They were wonderful people.”

Admiration filled her voice when Jane described her sons’ determination to make all those journeys to the NIH research center in Washington.

“My children never complained,” she said. “They wanted to do it to help others. They believed, and I believed, the only thing we leave behind is what we leave others.” Though “none of that research helped us,” it did help others.

That outlook was rooted in the family’s beliefs.

“You have to see life in the right way,” she said. “Of course, I’m a Christian, and my faith is what carried me through. And [her husband and sons] were good Christians.”

Decades after the family’s trials, the pandemic has presented people around the world with an opportunity to help others avoid COVID-19 by getting vaccinated. “By taking that shot to protect the guy next door, you’ve helped someone,” Jane said.

Now 81, she and Bert spend time in homes in Miami and Italy. Jane does oil painting, a hobby she took up several years ago. “I always tell my friends it’s bathroom art, because it’s in all my bathrooms,” she said, laughing. They’re enjoying this time, even as they’ve downsized in Florida, a life step that led to the Wiley lantern adventure and a reconnection with her Terre Haute ties this fall.

“Life is like mountains and valleys,” Jane said. “Sometimes your mountain is high, and sometimes your valleys have ditches.”

