OKCPS Employee, Her Boyfriend Charged With Child Sex Crimes

An Oklahoma City Public School employee, who once taught elementary students, is now in trouble with the law.

Toya Edwards, 36, and her boyfriend, Justin Hansbro, 39, were both charged with three counts of lewd acts with a minor.

Edwards was hired by OKCPS in 2015.

The allegations date back to early June when the underage victim interviewed with detectives at the Oklahoma City Police Department.

In that interview, the victim told investigators Edwards and her boyfriend requested pictures of her “bare breasts” and had observed the couple having sex, according to court records.

Following the encounter, the victim said the request for nude photos continued via text message.

The victim’s allegations were validated by the Computer Forensic Unit at Oklahoma City police.

Investigators interviewed Edwards weeks later. She denied the allegations of requesting inappropriate photos.

OKCPS released the following statement to News 9:

“On November 15th, OKCPS was made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by an employee in our district, indicating they were in violation of district policy and Oklahoma law. As is routine in these situations, this individual has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the result of the district and any criminal investigation. Because this is a personnel issue, we cannot provide any further comment at this time. "Toya Edwards was hired by OKCPS in 2015 as an Elementary Teacher and later transitioned to serve as a School Climate Specialist in August of 2020, where she supported schools and school leaders with school climate issues and student discipline and behavior."

A judge set bond at $50,000 for Edwards.

Hansbro has yet to face a judge. According to court records, investigators were unable to track him down for an interview.