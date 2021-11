Apple's new iPhone 13 series is quite remarkable when it comes to performance and battery life. Moreover, the company has incorporated a better set of cameras for photography while also enhancing its videography capabilities. On the outside, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models are fairly similar to last year's iPhones. With all the included improvements, Apple saw fit to keep the prices the same as last year. If you have some money to spare and want to buy an expensive iPhone with a pinch of history, Caviar has something new in store for you. Caviar has introduced the new iPhone 13 Pro Max that comes embedded with a T-Rex tooth on the back.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO