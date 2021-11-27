ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YOUNG: More stop than go for Bruins to start season so far

By Chris Young sports@thesunchronicle.com
Sun Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a couple of days removed from the Thanksgiving holiday, it is somewhat traditional for fans to take a look at where their teams stand in terms of standings and performance, given that a lot of playoff spots are often starting to take shape even at this early part of the...

letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
NESN

NHL Writer Highlights ‘Key Tendency’ Bruins Show So Far In 2021-22

The Boston Bruins often signal their winning intent from the dot. ESPN’s Kristen Shilton on Wednesday highlighted the Bruins’ success in the faceoff circle as the key tendency they’ve shown so far in the 2021-22 NHL season. The Bruins win over half their faceoffs, not only due to Patrice Bergeron’s enduring excellence at that aspect of the game but also because others are following suit.
NHL
hockeyjournal.com

Bruins prospects: John Beecher off to promising start in third NCAA season

It has been a long, frustrating road for University of Michigan junior John Beecher. The Elmira, N.Y. native and 30th overall selection of the Boston Bruins in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft is coming off a lost sophomore year in 2020-21. He got injured during a practice and was lost for the rest of the pandemic-impacted schedule after shoulder surgery.
NHL
nbcboston.com

Biggest Positives, Concerns, Surprises From Bruins' 2021-22 Season So Far

Biggest positives, concerns, surprises from Bruins' 2021-22 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We're in the midst of another long break in the Boston Bruins' 2021-22 schedule. It's the third time the B's have had four-plus days off in a row and the season is barely a month old.
NHL
Patrice Bergeron
Brad Marchand
Charlie Mcavoy
Tuukka Rask
Linus Ullmark
Charlie Coyle
Yardbarker

Bruins Prospects Report: Harrison’s Hot Start, Beecher Returns & More

It is time for another Boston Bruins Prospect Report here at The Hockey Writers. In this edition, Brett Harrison is off to a fast start with the Oshawa Generals, Johnny Beecher makes his season debut at the University of Michigan, Trevor Kuntar moves quickly into the top-six for Boston College, and more.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Suspended 3 Games For Slew-Footing Canucks Player

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins earned a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, but the contest wasn’t without controversy. Bruins star Brad Marchand has been suspended three games by the NHL for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the first period. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety made the announcement Monday night. Slew-footing is the act of using your leg or foot to knock an opponent’s foot out from under him. Brad Marchand slew-foot on Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Should he be suspended and if so, how many games🤔 pic.twitter.com/kkeLyVxdzl — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) November 29, 2021 No penalty was called at the time. Marchand will have to forfeit $91,875 of his salary. Marchand earned a two-game suspension for slew-footing in 2015. An explanation of the decision is available here.
NHL
