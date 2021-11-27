ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Second milestone in new raised median set to take place

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08k2TD_0d7lC5pH00

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Nov. 29, Texas Steel Industrial Placing (TSIP) will begin the second milestone of the new raised median, weather permitting. This is part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s BUS 59T Concrete Median Barrier, Sidewalks, Illumination and Signal project between Loop 463 and N. Navarro Street.

BUS 59T’s project limits for the second milestone are between John Stockbauer Drive and Teakwood Drive. Fifty-one calendar days are set up to complete the raised median within this work section. The contractor has set long-term lane closures for each direction of travel to install the raised median between these limits. They will perform the work within the existing center during the 51 day period.

Texas Steel Industrial Placing was awarded the contractor with a bid of $3,461,134.50. On Oct. 26, the project began, and the tentative completion date is Dec. of 2022. Motorists should expect possible traffic delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone. They should also keep the following tips in mind:

  • Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major
  • causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
  • Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
  • Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra
  • minutes to slow down for a work zone.

For media inquiries, you can contact Lucea’n Kuykendall- Herring with the Public Information Office at 361-293-4436.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Toys for Tots now taking donations

VICTORIA, Texas – With Christmas around the corner it’s time to get after those shopping lists, however, there are families who may not be able to afford gifts for their children this time of year, which is where Toys for Tots comes in. The basic mission of the program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Fire Department working blaze near E. Colorado St. and N. Jecker St.

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Fire Department responded to a house fire located at the 1000 block of east Colorado and north Jecker steet.  They received the call shortly after 1 p.m. Shortly after 1:00 p.m. fire fighters received the call about a two story house catching on fire. After responding to this emergency, they put the fire out in about...
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
Victoria, TX
Business
Victoria, TX
Traffic
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Cuero’s Christmas in the Park now open to the public and with free admission

CUERO, Texas – Cuero’s Christmas in the Park is now open for the holiday season. Located in Cuero’s Municipal Park right off Highway 87 the holiday light display is now open every night from 6 pm to 10 pm. Christmas in the Park is also free for everyone, however, donations are greatly appreciated as they go back into the fund which helps with operating costs.
CUERO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Port Lavaca’s Depot Days feature local vendors and live music

PORT LAVACA, Texas – Depot Days are held on the third Saturday of each month in Port Lavaca. Right off of Virginia and Railroad Street, you might hear live music and right behind the old train depot, you will find vendor booths. Depot Days invite the public to come shop from local vendors and buy local. Shaynna May is one of the vendors you can find at Depot Days specializing in homemade food products. From coffee, rice, and seasoning blends May says that buying local is the way to go, especially amid international shortages of various products.
PORT LAVACA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tsip#Breaking News
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Brentwood neighborhood suffers water outages and discoloration

TEXAS – For years, families who live in the Brentwood neighborhood have struggled with discolored water. Linda Schumenemann previously lived in the City of Victoria 20 years ago. Ever since she moved to Brentwood, a subdivision in the county, she’s been experiencing water outages and discoloration. Schumenemann feels Aqua Utilities can help improve the well water quality.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

City, community participate in Parkway neighborhood cleanup

VICTORIA, Texas – On Saturday, Nov. 13, approximately 130 City employees and community members volunteered in Keep Victoria Beautiful’s Parkway neighborhood cleanup. Volunteers helped residents move brush and bulky trash to the curb at 79 locations in the neighborhood. The City of Victoria Environmental Services also provided additional pickups in the neighborhood leading up to the event. In total, over 18 tons of brush and bulky trash were collected at 102 homes, more than 50% of the neighborhood.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VISD seeks public input for official ampersand logo

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria ISD is seeking public input in choosing the district’s official ampersand logo representing students finding their ‘And’. A poll opened to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 16, through the new School Matters e-newsletter. Thursday, Nov. 18, at 2:30 p.m., is the deadline for the poll. There are three logos for the community to vote on.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Salvation Army Of Victoria food distribution Friday

VICTORIA, Texas—The Salvation Army of Victoria, busy preparing for its next community food distribution. The Salvation Army of Victoria food distribution will happen this Friday from 10:00 A.M. to noon at the Victoria County Long Term Recovery Warehouse, 304 East Santa Rosa Street. Salvation Army of Victoria commanding officer Captain Kenny Jones told me 500 food boxes will be distributed then, and 500 more food boxes will be distributed by the Salvation Army of Victoria on December 17.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

‘The demand for cybersecurity professionals continues to grow’

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Governor Greg Abbott announced Texas high school students will have the chance to participate in CyberStart America. National Cyber Scholarship Foundation (NCSF) and the SANS Institute sponsor the innovative, online cybersecurity talent search and competition. CyberStart is available for all students in grades 9 through 12. Students will have the opportunity to explore their aptitude for cybersecurity and computer science.
AUSTIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
729
Followers
271
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy