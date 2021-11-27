Second milestone in new raised median set to take place

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Nov. 29, Texas Steel Industrial Placing (TSIP) will begin the second milestone of the new raised median, weather permitting. This is part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s BUS 59T Concrete Median Barrier, Sidewalks, Illumination and Signal project between Loop 463 and N. Navarro Street.

BUS 59T’s project limits for the second milestone are between John Stockbauer Drive and Teakwood Drive. Fifty-one calendar days are set up to complete the raised median within this work section. The contractor has set long-term lane closures for each direction of travel to install the raised median between these limits. They will perform the work within the existing center during the 51 day period.

Texas Steel Industrial Placing was awarded the contractor with a bid of $3,461,134.50. On Oct. 26, the project began, and the tentative completion date is Dec. of 2022. Motorists should expect possible traffic delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone. They should also keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major

causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra

minutes to slow down for a work zone.

For media inquiries, you can contact Lucea’n Kuykendall- Herring with the Public Information Office at 361-293-4436.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit