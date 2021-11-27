MONTI: Maintenance cheaper than buying new gear

What better time of the year to pay tribute to a turkey than Thanksgiving. And Henri is always up for visits at his home at Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary in Norton. He arrived at the farm in April 2017 and “is loaded with personality and is quite a character,” the sanctuary says. However, several weeks ago, Henri was walking with a noticeable limp, and it got to the point he was depressed and standing on one leg. Sanctuary owner Debra White took him to Tufts in Grafton to be seen by a veterinarian. Henri stayed overnight for observation and tests, and an exam showed some deterioration in a toe joint, which was causing pain and inflammation, and he was found to have also had an ear infection. Henri was put on antibiotics and medicine for pain and inflammation, but will need pain medication long-term. His veterinarian costs were just under $3,000. To help cover them, visit www.winslowfarm.com.

NORTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO