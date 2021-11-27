ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONTI: Maintenance cheaper than buying new gear

By Dave Monti sports@thesunchronicle.com
Sun Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishing gear is expensive, and throughouth COVID, there has been a shortage so taking care of your gear is more important than ever before. If you are going to invest in new gear what should you look for?. Learn how to maintain your rods and reels, how to store...

www.thesunchronicle.com

#Commercial Fishing#Bass Fishing#Marine Animals#Trout#Commercial Management#Beavertail Rod Reel#Saltwater Anglers#Associaton#Risaa#Dolphin Conservation
Sun Chronicle

Along the Way

What better time of the year to pay tribute to a turkey than Thanksgiving. And Henri is always up for visits at his home at Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary in Norton. He arrived at the farm in April 2017 and “is loaded with personality and is quite a character,” the sanctuary says. However, several weeks ago, Henri was walking with a noticeable limp, and it got to the point he was depressed and standing on one leg. Sanctuary owner Debra White took him to Tufts in Grafton to be seen by a veterinarian. Henri stayed overnight for observation and tests, and an exam showed some deterioration in a toe joint, which was causing pain and inflammation, and he was found to have also had an ear infection. Henri was put on antibiotics and medicine for pain and inflammation, but will need pain medication long-term. His veterinarian costs were just under $3,000. To help cover them, visit www.winslowfarm.com.
NORTON, MA
Sun Chronicle

Norfolk Lions selling trees, collecting food, coats

NORFOLK — The Norfolk Lions Club’s annual Christmas Tree Sale to benefit its charities and town is underway. Lions are also collecting food and coats at the sale site, which again is the lot next to the Dunkin’ on Main Street downtown. Selling hours are 3 to 9 p.m. weekdays...
NORFOLK, MA
Sun Chronicle

Oreste D'Arconte: For the birds

Most of us spent the past few days munching on one of the few bird species that we actually eat. Me too. But I also spent a considerable amount of time, well, watching birds eat. I feed them, they dine on my deck and they practice that tried-and-true superiority game...
ATTLEBORO, MA

