Sabonis powers balanced Pacers past short-handed Raptors

By Gregg Montgomery
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers on Friday night beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors...

Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
NBA

Dominant D leads Pistons past Pacers

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 97-89 win over the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena. STEAL CITY – The Pistons organizational mantra to become known as a defense-first team is more than just about drumming the philosophy into players who wear the uniform. It’s also about identifying players who fit the profile and show a defensive bent. Troy Weaver has targeted players with good size for their position and lengthy wingspans – the recipe to create havoc defensively and clog up passing lanes. Indiana caught a dose of what that vision can yield on Wednesday when the Pistons – who came into the game fourth in the NBA in turnovers forced at 16.8 per game – caused the Pacers to cough it up 14 times in the first half alone on their way to 17 for the game. Toronto leads the NBA with 10.3 steals per game; the Pistons had 11 in the first half alone and finished with a season-high 13. They weren’t chasing steals and leaving themselves exposed, either, playing aggressively but not recklessly. And when they needed their defense most, the Pistons held Indiana to 16 fourth-quarter points. The Pacers average 107 points a game and were held 18 under their average and to 42 percent shooting. The Pistons spotted Indiana a six-point lead to start the fourth quarter but outscored them 24-10 over the final 10 minutes. Jerami Grant hit a big jump shot with a minute left to put the Pistons ahead by six points and finished with 19. Cade Cunningham missed his last seven 3-point attempts after making his first, but finished with 16 pints, eight rebounds and six assists.
NBA
Person
Kelan Martin
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Torrey Craig
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Reuters

Domantas Sabonis leads Pacers to easy win over Pelicans

Domantas Sabonis had a double-double and the host Indiana Pacers dominated the third quarter on their way to routing the New Orleans Pelicans 111-94 on Saturday night. Sabonis finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Justin Holiday scored 17 points, Malcolm Brogdon had 16, Kelan Martin scored 12 off the bench, and Myles Turner added 11. The Pacers outscored the Pelicans 38-18 in the third quarter.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Short-handed Raptors can't keep up with talented Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Hey, sometimes you’re going to get outclassed. The Toronto Raptors certainly were undermanned when they rolled into Vivint Arena for the second game of their six-game road trip and a date with the Utah Jazz. Missing were OG Anunoby (hip) and Precious Achiuwa (shoulder). It’s the...
NBA
WTHR

Sabonis, Brogdon pour it on in Pacers' 109-77 win over Bulls

CHICAGO — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 more, and the Indiana Pacers routed the Chicago Bulls 109-77 on Monday night. Myles Turner also scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in Indiana’s second straight win. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 18 points, while Zach...
NBA
NBA

Chuck Checks In: Schedule Catches Up To Short-Handed Bulls In Loss vs. Pacers

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Pacers 109, Bulls 77 (Bulls 12-6, 6-3 at home) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (18 pts), Pacers-Sabonis (21 pts) LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Five players with 5, Pacers- Sabonis (11) LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- LaVine and White (3), Pacers- Brogdon (7) CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Pacers...
NBA
#Ap#The Indiana Pacers
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors underdogs at Pacers on Friday NBA odds

The Toronto Raptors will be looking to tally consecutive wins for the first time in over three weeks when they close out a six-game road trip in Indiana on Friday night as four-point road underdogs on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Toronto is coming off a 126-113...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors' Birch out Friday vs. Pacers, Anunoby questionable

Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch remains out for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers while forward OG Anunoby is listed as questionable, according to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy. Murphy reported Wednesday that Birch is dealing with a lingering wear-and-tear knee issue with swelling having gone up and down over a course...
NBA
Reuters

Second-half surge carries Raptors past Grizzlies

Gary Trent Jr. scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 126-113 on Wednesday night. Precious Achiuwa scored all of his 17 of his in the third quarter to lead a comeback that raised the Raptors’ record to 2-3 on their current six-game road trip.
NBA
prosperpressnews.com

Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

The Toronto Raptors (9-10) travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday to take on the Indiana Pacers (8-12). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Raptors vs. Pacers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Pacers return home after losing 124-116...
NBA
Toronto Raptors
Indiana Pacers
AllRaptors

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Pacers

The Toronto Raptors' road trip is finally coming to a close Friday night with one final stop in Indiana to take on the Pacers at 8 p.m. ET. The Raptors have had the Pacers' number so far this season, knocking them off 118-110 in the first meeting of the season before eeking out a 97-94 victory two games later. Toronto has held its own against Domantas Sabonis so far this year, but the Pacers will once again be ready for the Raptors' aggressive superstar-stopping system.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors' Anunoby, Birch and Watanabe all out against Pacers

OG Anunoby and Khem Birch will both miss Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse confirmed prior to tip off. Yuta Watanabe, who was initially considered as being questionable to play, will be sidelined as well as he ramps up his workload in his return from a calf injury.
NBA
Reuters

Domantas Sabonis goes for 23 and 18 as Pacers prevail

Domantas Sabonis scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 18 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers defeated the visiting Toronto Raptors 114-97 on Friday night. Two other Pacers had double-doubles. Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon had 11 points and 12...
NBA
FanSided

Pacers Game Tonight: Pacers vs Raptors Odds, Injury Report, and Predictions for Nov. 26

The Indiana Pacers had their two-game winning streak snapped after losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at home in overtime despite mounting a sizeable lead in the fourth and appearing to be in control of the game. With Thanksgiving now over, the team will be on deck for another meeting with a common nemesis they’ve struggled against all season long.
NBA
AllRaptors

Fred VanVleet Shows His Value to a Young Raptors Team in Loss to Pacers

Where would the Toronto Raptors be without Fred VanVleet?. He’s been Mr. Reliable for the Raptors this year. He’s the man who night after night does the little things for the team. He runs the offense, plays elite point-of-attack defense, and may very well be the most important player for Toronto. And yet, there’s nothing exciting about him. His greatness has become commonplace, accepted as ordinary, just a typical VanVleet performance. But without him, the Raptors would be in trouble.
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Raptors vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (8-12) host the Raptors (9-10) for the second time in the third of four matchups between the two teams this season. This game is the annual Friday after Thanksgiving game during a busy downtown Indianapolis day which include three high school football state championship games and the lighting of the “tree” on the circle which pushes the tip time to 8 p.m. ET.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Gameday: Raptors @ Pacers, November 26

The end of Toronto’s road trip is nigh. One last stop in the Hoosier State, where Toronto and Indiana will meet for the 3rd of 4 matchups this season (that’s 15% of Toronto’s total games thus far – odd). It’s been a tumultuous odyssey for Toronto. Let a W in...
NBA

