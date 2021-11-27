ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Riho Earns AEW Women's Championship Match Following Victory On 11/26 AEW Rampage

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, footage was shown from the Casino Battle Royale at All Out which revealed that Riho was not thrown over the top rope when she was announced as being eliminated. As a result, Tony Khan booked a match...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

The Undertaker Defends Wife Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today. Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar’s Fiancé Arrested For Battery

Professional boxer and the fiancé of WWE’s Dana Brooke, Ulysses Diaz was arrested on battery charges in Miami-Dade county this week after striking a victim in the face and causing a large laceration. The report from WPLG Local 10 indicates that the victim posted about Diaz online. Diaz then showed...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Riho
firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Mocks The Recent Releases On Monday’s RAW

WWE appeared to mock some of the recent releases during Monday’s episode of RAW. During a contract signing that involved Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for their match for the RAW Women’s Championship that will be taking place on next week’s episode of RAW, Liv Morgan told Becky Lynch the following,
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#Aew Dynamite#A Championship Match#Realbrittbaker#Tntdrama
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Says It’s Highly Unlikely They Will Ever Wrestle Again

WWE has released over 80 Superstars this year, and a few weeks ago the company released Nia Jax among other names. The former Raw Women’s Champion recently got the wrestling world talking when she changed her name to Lina Fanene on Twitter, and she also retweeted a post from the LinaFanene.com fansite.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Homicide Reflects On Experience At AEW Rampage Grand Slam

Homicide made a surprise appearance at AEW Rampage Grand Slam, helping Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley defeat Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki in a lights out match. Homicide has been dubbed the King of New York by Eddie Kingston and is one of the most respected names in wrestling history.
WWE
PWMania

How TNT Is Said To Be Feeling About AEW Rampage’s Viewership Numbers

While speaking to the media after the 2021 AEW Full Gear PPV, AEW President Tony Khan talked about how TNT is happy with the television viewership numbers for Rampage:. “The numbers that we do are still one of the top shows. I think sometimes people think that the number that you do for Dynamite should be the exact number you do for Rampage, but it’s really an apples to oranges comparison. It’s frequently the number one show in its time slot and it’s beating everything we’ve faced head to head. Very often it’s been one of the top shows, if not the number one show a number of times even out of that time slot on all of Friday night TV. Frequently it’s in the top 4 or 5 so what we do out of that slot is very impressive. They’re really happy with the show, the fans they see if it doesn’t do as big a number as Dynamite to them it’s not as good. The fact is for the time slot it’s in, it’s performed really well and they’re really happy with it so I’m thrilled with it because it’s a great franchise for us. If it were ever to change and be in a different slot I would be the best I could in that slot too and whatever the standard is, if it were a slot where the averages were higher than we’d have to do a higher average. But the spot we’re in we do really really well. So yeah, it’s funny but the weeks that the Fast Nationals don’t leak it’s always a pretty good number, I wonder why. I wonder who leaks them. That’s subjective on their part. We all know what’s happening, I don’t think it’s particularly to their benefit.”
TV SERIES
PWMania

AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 11/12

Friday’s live Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 515,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 14.02% from last week’s live Rampage, which drew 599,000 viewers. This is up 7.29% from the overnight viewership released on Saturday, which was 480,000 viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. You can find spoilers for the episode here. * QT Marshall vs. John Silver. * Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Emi Sakura vs. Riho, Skye Blue & Ryo...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Rampage Viewership For 11/12/21

AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 515,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.20 rating total in the 18-49 demographic. ShowBuzz Daily reported the news. Last week the show did 599,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #13 on cable for the night. Here are...
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlinginc.com

Rumor Killer On Network Officials Wanting Less Women’s Division Matches On AEW Dynamite

There is reportedly nothing to the rumors of WarnerMedia and TNT officials limiting the amount of women’s division action on AEW Dynamite. There had been rumors over the last year or so that said network officials only wanted one women’s division match per episode of AEW Dynamite, which limited the level of women’s action on AEW’s flagship show. Fightful Select reports that there was never a decree handed down, and never a request made for less or more women’s matches.
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Ratings Breakdown For AEW Rampage

Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 515,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.20 rating total in the 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 599,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #13 on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of...
WWE
411mania.com

Tag Team Match & More Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a big tag team match and more for this week’s AEW Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on Friday on TNT:. * Adam Cole & Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus. * TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: Jade Cargill vs....
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy