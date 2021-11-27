ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Elf on a Shelf' Adventure kicks off

 3 days ago

Friday Night Blitz - Appomattox at Glenvar (Region 2C Finals/Game of the Week) Friday Night Blitz - Parry McCluer at Galax(Region 1C Finals Preview) Friday Night Blitz - Brookville at Liberty Christian(Region 3C Final)

Elf on the Shelf Visits Ashland

Every holiday season, the Elf on the Shelf emerges for children all over our community. In 2005, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition was published. According to Wikipedia, the book follows a Christmas-themed story written in rhyme that explains how Santa knows who is naughty or nice. This book describes elves visiting children from Thanksgiving till Christmas Eve. Then they return to the North Pole until the next holiday season. Some elves sit idling on shelves or other hiding spots, then they leave each night to report the kids' behavior to Santa. The scout elves derive their magic from being named and loved by a child or children.
Independent Tribune

Kicking off the holiday season

The holiday season officially begins in Concord and Kannapolis this weekend with the Concord Tree Lighting Celebration tonight beginning at 6 p.m. and capped with the lighting at Rotary Square at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 8:10 p.m. The festivities continue Saturday at 2 p.m. with the Santa Scramble 5K road race along the Christmas parade route. The TrueCare 93rd Concord Christmas Parade rolls out on Church Street North at 2:30 p.m. and comes into downtown Concord on Union Street.
Friday Night Blitz - Parry McCluer at Galax(Region 1C Finals Preview)

Friday Night Blitz - Parry McCluer at Galax(Region 1C Finals Preview) Friday Night Blitz - Appomattox at Glenvar (Region 2C Finals/Game of the Week) Friday Night Blitz - Brookville at Liberty Christian(Region 3C Final) Friday Night Blitz - George Washington at Salem(Region 4D Final) Friday Night Blitz-Play of the Week.
George Washington
Galax defeats Parry McCluer 14-0 to head to the state semifinals

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) – The Galax High School football team defeated Parry McCluer 14-0 to punch their ticket to the state semifinals. Galax senior running back Javonte Reeves, and sophomore wide receiver Ayden White found the end-zone Saturday afternoon to turn the tide for Galax. The Maroon Tide will face Holston in the Class 1 State Semifinals.
