'Elf on a Shelf' Adventure kicks off

Every holiday season, the Elf on the Shelf emerges for children all over our community. In 2005, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition was published. According to Wikipedia, the book follows a Christmas-themed story written in rhyme that explains how Santa knows who is naughty or nice. This book describes elves visiting children from Thanksgiving till Christmas Eve. Then they return to the North Pole until the next holiday season. Some elves sit idling on shelves or other hiding spots, then they leave each night to report the kids' behavior to Santa. The scout elves derive their magic from being named and loved by a child or children.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO