No. 25 Xavier escapes Virginia Tech behind Johnson’s 30

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Nate Johnson scored 30 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, and No. 25 Xavier beat Virginia Tech 59-58 in the consolation game of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Johnson was the only player to finish in double figure scoring for Xavier.

Nahiem Alleyne scored 18 points for the Hokies, who were coming off a loss to No. 9 Memphis on Wednesday. Hunter Cattoor chipped in with 13 points and Keve Aluma added 12.

Xavier led Virginia Tech 45-37 midway through the second half before the Hokies began to rally, going on a 16-4 run to push ahead 53-49 with 3:46 remaining.

